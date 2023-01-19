Tour2

Bristol County Sheriff Paul Heroux, right, who took over the post from Thomas M. Hodgson, left, chat during a tour of the Ash Street Jail in New Bedford on Dec. 27. Heroux is now proposing the jail be closed.

Attleboro area police may be taking people who can’t pay bail after being arrested to a new regional lockup facility if Bristol County Sheriff Paul Heroux is able to close the controversial Ash Street Jail.

Heroux, who took office earlier this month after defeating longtime Sheriff Thomas Hodgson, says he wants to close the ancient jail in New Bedford and “retrofit” the Immigration and Customs Enforcement detention facility in Dartmouth.

