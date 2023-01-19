Attleboro area police may be taking people who can’t make bail after being arrested to a new regional lockup facility if Bristol County Sheriff Paul Heroux is able to close the controversial Ash Street Jail.
Heroux, who took office earlier this month after defeating longtime Sheriff Thomas Hodgson, says he wants to close the ancient jail in New Bedford and “retrofit” the Immigration and Customs Enforcement detention facility in Dartmouth.
The jail, initially built in the 1830s with an addition in the 1880s, has been criticized by prisoner advocates who have called for its closure for years because of poor living conditions.
Many Bristol County police departments take their prisoners to the jail. Attleboro police keep prisoners overnight and take them to court in the morning.
The Ash Street facility currently holds 100 inmates in single cells and serves as the regional lockup for police departments unable to hold prisoners overnight, according to Heroux.
The plan will cost an estimated $10 million but will save money by making prison operations more efficient and reduce transportation costs, he said Thursday.
Heroux said he wants to install single cells in the ICE detention facility to house the 100 inmates. The inmates have to be held in single cells because of security reasons, he said.
The ICE facility is next to the Dartmouth House of Correction, which has dormitory-style cells. It used to hold detainees for ICE but the Biden administration ended its contract with Hodgson in 2021.
Having inmates on the same campus will make it safer in the event of an emergency because all the correctional officers will be in the same place, Heroux said.
In addition, the sheriff said, food that is cooked at Dartmouth for all the inmates will no longer have to be shipped three times a day to inmates at the New Bedford facility.
Heroux said the plan to close the Ash Street Jail and move inmates to a retrofitted, modern facility in Dartmouth “will pay for itself.”
However, he cautioned the plan is at least three to five years away and requires the financial support of the state Legislature and the governor.
“This is just an idea. I can’t say I’m going to close Ash Street. It’s not entirely up to me,” Heroux said.
The sheriff said Hodgson initially came up with the plan but it was not implemented.
Heroux said closing the Ash Street Jail would not lead to staff layoffs.
“We don’t have enough staff at the Dartmouth campus right now,” he said, adding that moving staff at Ash Street to Dartmouth will reduce overtime costs.
The first step in the plan is to get support from the Legislature, Heroux said. So he has invited the local legislators to tour the facilities on Jan. 27.
David Linton may be reached at 508-236-0338.