ATTLEBORO — Students at Attleboro High School got an early Christmas present from Bristol County Sheriff Thomas Hodgson.
The sheriff on Tuesday donated a 2011 Ford Crown Victoria cruiser complete with radio and emergency lights and a 2014 Ford Econoline van.
The vehicles had been decommissioned by the sheriff’s office earlier this year so Hodgson decided to donate them, a spokesman for the sheriff said.
The cruiser will be used by students in the high school’s criminal justice program taught by Tobey Reed.
Reed said students will use the cruiser to practice traffic stops in the school parking lot. The car is unregistered, so it can’t be driven on public roads, he said.
“We’ll practice pulling over cars,” Reed said, adding that the students will practice different scenarios, from minor motor vehicle infractions to high-risk stops.
Students will learn how police respond to drivers pulled over for traffic violations and serious crimes in high-risk stops, Reed said.
The cruiser will replace an aging police cruiser that has rusted through the floor and will be a big boost to the criminal justice program.
Hodgson gave the keys to the passenger van to Jeremy Guay, director of the CTE programs at AHS.
The van will be used to transport AHS students on field trips and around the community. For example, he said students in the plumbing and construction programs commonly do work in the community as part of hands-on learning, so the van can transport students to and from job sites.
The donations will also save the school department money because they will not have to pay bus fees for transportation when the van can be used instead, according to Hodgson.
In a statement to students in Reed’s class, Hodgson said, “So many people don’t understand what law enforcement officers do every day.”
“Whether you choose to ultimately get involved in public safety or some other career, take pride in knowing you walked through some of what officers do day-in and day-out,” Hodgson said.
“This was an easy decision for us to donate what resources we could to support you and your studies,” Hodgson said.
The sheriff was defeated in his bid for re-election earlier this month by Attleboro Mayor Paul Heroux. After 25 years, Hodgson will leave office in January.
David Linton may be reached at 508-236-0338.