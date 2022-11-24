Car donated to AHS

From left, AHS student Janeliz Rivera uses the radio in a sheriff’s cruiser while her classmate Abby Churchill and Bristol County Deputy Sheriff Mariah Carvalho look on. The cruiser was donated to the school by Sheriff Thomas Hodgson for use in the school’s criminal justice program.

 SUBMITTED

ATTLEBORO — Students at Attleboro High School got an early Christmas present from Bristol County Sheriff Thomas Hodgson.

The sheriff on Tuesday donated a 2011 Ford Crown Victoria cruiser complete with radio and emergency lights and a 2014 Ford Econoline van.

David Linton may be reached at 508-236-0338.