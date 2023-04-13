Heroux releases suicide study
Buy Now

Bristol County Sheriff Paul Heroux presents results of a suicide study during a press conference on Thursday.

 GEORGE RHODES/The Sun Chronicle

DARTMOUTH — When Paul Heroux was running for sheriff of Bristol County, a major issue for him was the number of suicides in the jail.

He’s now been in office for 100 days and hired suicide expert Lindsay M. Hayes in March to evaluate Bristol the County Sheriff Office’s suicide prevention measures.

George W. Rhodes can be reached at 508-236-0432.