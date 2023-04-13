DARTMOUTH — When Paul Heroux was running for sheriff of Bristol County, a major issue for him was the number of suicides in the jail.
He’s now been in office for 100 days and hired suicide expert Lindsay M. Hayes in March to evaluate Bristol the County Sheriff Office’s suicide prevention measures.
Heroux said the number of suicides at the Bristol County House of Correction is three times the national average.
Hayes spent three days on site doing an evaluation and issued a 60-plus-page report on April 4. It had 24 recommendations to improve the situation.
“Although there are numerous recommendations contained within this report, as well as the need to revise both the BCSO and CPS (Correctional Psychiatric Services) suicide prevention policies to incorporate such recommendations, this writer found that the Bristol County jail system had the foundation of a good suicide prevention program,” Hayes wrote.
“As such, with full implementation of the 24 recommendations contained within this report, this writer is confident that collaborative efforts of the BCSO and CPS will result in successful efforts to reduce inmate suicides.”
Heroux was equally optimistic.
“When we achieve these 24 things we’ll be on a par with other jails,” he said. “They are all achievable.”
“If these things are done, I think some suicides are very preventable,” he added.
Heroux said it will take some time to implement all the suggestions, but there was one he jumped right on.
All seven suicides at the BCHOC came from inmates hanging themselves from their bunks.
Current bunks have railings and posts from which an inmate can tie a sheet and suffocate himself.
As a result Heroux got together with other officials and developed a new style bunk which has fewer “choke points,” or areas where an inmate can tie a sheet.
They are calling it the “suicide resistant bed.”
The new beds have virtually no places to tie a sheet and the ladder for the top bunk has closed rungs.
The bed is designed to fasten to a wall so an inmate cannot loop a sheet around the whole bed and hang himself that way.
Heroux said the cost to reconfigure the beds will be minimal but it will take some time to do all 1,000 beds in the jail.
Heroux said at some point inmate labor will be used to expedite the process.
But he said not all suicides are preventable.
“There’s a base rate we can’t get away from,” he said. “But we can reduce it.”
George W. Rhodes can be reached at 508-236-0432.