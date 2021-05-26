NORTH ATTLEBORO — A 38-year-old North Attleboro man was killed Wednesday afternoon after being shot inside his High Street apartment.
Gregg Miliote, spokesperson for the Bristol County Districty Attorney’s office, said the man, whose identity was not released by presstime, was pronounced dead at Sturdy Memorial Hospital in Attleboro where he was taken around 4 p.m.
North Attleboro police officers responding to the scene at 64 High St., were heard on the scanner as saying the victim had suffered a gunshot wound to his abdomen.
State and local police put crime scene tape up blocking off the section of High Street.
The apartment is in a large Victorian house that had been converted into several apartments.
Miliote said he could not make any other comment because the incident was under investigation. Identification of the victim, he said, was pending notification of kin. He did not say whether any arrests were made.
Fire officials were instructed to wait to enter the building until it was secured by police officers, according to scanner reports.
Afterward, one police officer came out of the house carrying a long gun and a shield.
Neighbors said they were shocked about the shooting and the sight of so many police cruisers that flooded the street.
They said the victim was taken out of the building, shirtless, on a stretcher with a medical device over his face.
The normally quiet street was suddenly turned into a crime scene after police set up crime scene tape across the road and blocked it off with police cruisers.
State police detectives from the district attorney’s office and state police crime scene investigators arrived about an hour later.
