ATTLEBORO — Police on Monday investigated a reported threat to shoot up Attleboro High School but found it was not credible, Chief Kyle Heagney said.
Police were contacted by school officials after a student reported overhearing another student make a “veiled threat” about shooting up the school, Heagney said.
The student who allegedly made the comment is reportedly on the autism spectrum and has no access to firearms, according to the chief.
Heagney said police and school officials conducted an investigation and determined there was no danger to the students or teachers.
No charges will be filed and any potential disciplinary action will be handled by the school department, he said.
The police chief commended the student who reported the incident.
“In this day and age, with school shootings on the rise, we encourage students and teachers to say something if they hear something,” Heagney said.
“It’s a sad state of affairs in our society that students have to worry about this,” he added.
