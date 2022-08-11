Scott and Jennifer Hamel plan to save some hard-earned money by taking advantage of the state’s Tax-Free Weekend.
This Saturday and Sunday, shoppers won’t have to pay Massachusetts’ 6.25% sales tax on purchases of up to $2,500.
Many parents take advantage of the tax-free incentive to purchase supplies ahead of the new school year, and the Hamels are no different.
“I have a son who is in college...so I’m looking forward to this tax-free weekend,” Scott Hamel said by email.
The longtime Rhode Island resident recently moved back to that state from Florida, and the family is residing in the Riverside section of East Providence. Jennifer Hamel is from Attleboro and Norton.
“I’m seeking to buy our son his laptop which he needs for school and a smart TV for his room at school and also now being back here from Florida after 5 years some warmer clothes in anticipation of the colder winter months ahead,” Hamel said, specifically mentioning boots and gloves.
His son, Brady, 19, who is named after Tom Brady, is attending Massachusetts College of Liberal Arts in North Adams, where he is a catcher on its baseball team.
“I hope this tax free weekend will help us keep the cost down as much as possible as I’m disabled and on fixed income and could use the break as we all can,” Hamel said. “Retail items especially electronics are not cheap by any means but they are necessary in this day and age for school success. Every parent seeks to give their children the help and tools to succeed.
Inflation and shortages of many goods and services have jacked up consumer prices for months.
Clinton Crocker of Plainville said he would be swayed more to shop if the discount was bigger.
“I’ve never once gone rushing into a store because they had their goods 6.25% off,” Crocker said. “10% 20% or more catches my eye.
“I have no plans to go out and spend. Most people don’t go clamoring into a store because it has a sign stating 6.25% off today.”
Jack Lank of the United Regional Chamber of Commerce, which serves Attleboro area businesses, has a different take.
“This weekend is an opportunity for consumers to buy those large purchases and save a little money at the same time,” Lank said. “Most of our retailers are looking forward to an influx of business this weekend and in past years have been very pleased with the increase in business during the tax free weekend.”
One of the concerns, in some cases, is lack of inventory, he acknowledged.
“With the supply chain issues that we have all experienced over the last 18-plus months, some of our retailers do not have the inventory they would like going into this weekend,” Lank said.
Massachusetts has held the tax holiday for several years to help out consumers and businesses, usually at this time of year.
“While it is always important to support your local small business economy, it is even more imperative to shop local as Main Street businesses are still recovering from their pandemic-related losses,” said Christopher Carlozzi of the National Federation of Independent Business Massachusetts. “These are the same shops and restaurants that sponsor youth sports teams, donate to neighborhood schools, and provide jobs for your friends and neighbors.”
“In the aftermath of a legislative session where lawmakers failed to provide tax relief for consumers and small businesses suffering under record high inflation, we strongly encourage shoppers to take advantage of the state’s sales tax holiday weekend,” Carlozzi added. “Though legislators called efforts to suspend the state gas tax ‘a gimmick’ and other tax reform attempts stalled in the final days of session, the statutorily mandated sales tax holiday may be the only way Massachusetts taxpayers will experience any relief for their wallets this year.”
The Institute on Taxation and Economic Policy says sales tax holidays are increasingly popular with lawmakers but are ineffective compared to other tax reforms.
One drawback it sees is lost tax revenue, and it adds that retailers can increase their prices or water down their sales promotions during a tax holiday.
With inflation continuing to rise, nearly 40% of consumers surveyed said they are cutting back on spending to cover the cost of items for the upcoming school year, the National Retail Federation said.
The Bureau of Labor Statistics is reporting the cost of apparel is up more than 5%, educational books and supplies 3.7%, and stationery 13%.
Purchases of cars, motorboats, food, alcohol, tobacco products, marijuana products, telecommunications services such as prepaid calls, natural gas, steam, and electricity are excluded from the sales tax holiday.
It’s buyer beware in some cases.
“Scammers will be looking to exploit this weekend’s excitement, so be sure to exercise caution with your purchases,” state officials said, adding scams are especially prevalent with online shopping.
The Better Business Bureau has issued warnings about online shopping scams and urged customers to verify third-party vendors that may be found through ads on social media.
If you see pop-up ads, use caution when clicking. Always double-check the name of the business to make sure it’s legitimate.
Other advice: Make sure websites start with https; shop on a computer at home, with a secured network, as your information can get stolen when using public WiFi; and make purchases using a major credit card, which gives you added layers of protection to dispute charges.