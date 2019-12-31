NORTH ATTLEBORO -- Police say they arrested a mother with an infant child at Walmart on shoplifting charges and outstanding warrants for similar offense in other courts.
Melissa L. McCloud, 24, of Pawtucket, was released Tuesday after pleading guilty Tuesday in Attleboro District Court with orders to appear in district courts in Uxbridge and Milford later in the week.
McCloud was arrested about 9:30 p.m. Monday and admitted in court to scanning some merchandise at a self check-out aisle and not paying for other items.
A 29-year-old woman was also charged but will be summonsed to court at a later date. The woman, who lives with McCloud, took custody of her infant, according to a police report.
McCloud was arrested in Bellingham and Northbridge in 2014 on felony and misdemeanor larceny charges.
The Bellingham case in Milford District Court was continued without a finding with payment of court fees but she failed to appear in court in 2015. She also failed to appear in Uxbridge District Court where charges are still pending, according to court records.
She was also arrested at a Walmart in Cranston, according to police.
