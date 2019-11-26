NORTH ATTLEBORO — Police say two shoplifters made off with $10,000 worth of merchandise from JCPenney in Emerald Square mall earlier this month.
Now, police need help in identifying suspects in the Nov. 15 spree, which took place over three hours.
Police released photos of the suspects on Tuesday from surveillance cameras.
They say the suspects were able to steal the merchandise by making multiple trips to their car and using shopping carriages and suitcases.
Anyone with any information is urged to call police at 508-695-1212.
Investigating is Officer Thomas Vigorito.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.