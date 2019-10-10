NORTH ATTLEBORO — A Rhode Island woman brought a recyclable and reusable paper bag to Emerald Square mall, but police say she didn’t use it for the right reasons.
Kym Gilbert, 55, of Pawtucket, admitted in Attleboro District Court Thursday that there was sufficient evidence to convict her of using the bag to steal $430 worth of clothing from JCPenney.
The case was continued without a finding for six months, during which time Gilbert will be on probation. The shoplifting charge will be dismissed if she avoids any other brushes with the law.
She was also ordered to stay out of JCPenney.
Gilbert was apprehended by store security late Wednesday afternoon after walking out of the store without paying and was arrested by police, according to court records.
