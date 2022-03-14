SEEKONK — A shoplifting suspect allegedly struck a police officer with his car and hit several vehicles during a chase on Route 6 Monday before crashing and rolling his vehicle over in East Providence, police said.
The suspect, Albert Rosario, 32, of Providence, was being held in Rhode Island on a fugitive from justice charge and faces multiple charges filed by Seekonk and East Providence police.
The incident began shortly before noon at The Home Depot at 95 Highland Ave. (Route 6), where police encountered the suspect getting into a car in the parking lot, Seekonk Police Chief Dean Isabella said.
When two officers went to apprehend the suspect, one officer was struck in the arm by the door of the suspect’s car and the second officer was nearly struck as the suspect drove off, Isabella said.
Rosario allegedly sped off on Route 6, striking other cars before crashing and rolling his vehicle in East Providence, less than a quarter-mile from the Seekonk line.
The suspect was trapped in the car and eventually apprehended by police, Isabella said.
The injured Seekonk police officer was back on duty Monday afternoon after being taken to Miriam Hospital in Providence for treatment, Isabella said.
Seekonk police are charging Rosario with assault and battery by means of a dangerous weapon, assault by means of a dangerous weapon, failing to stop for police, shoplifting, use of a motor vehicle in the commission of a felony and other traffic-related offenses.
The suspect was also wanted on nine warrants in Massachusetts for shoplifting offenses and similar crimes, Isabella said.
East Providence police say they found assorted tools in his car that had been stolen from The Home Depot, along with two knives.
They’re charging Rosario with reckless driving, unlawful possession of three different kinds of prescription pills, two weapons offenses, resisting arrest and driving with a suspended license (third offense).