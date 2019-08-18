The state's annual sales tax holiday weekend was in full swing around the area, with consumers near and far eager to take advantage of the great deals at both small businesses and chain stores.
While Saturday was extremely busy at Best Buy on Route 1 in North Attleboro, shoppers Sunday carted off their goods after their initial review, leaving with UHD TVs, computers, and even some smaller items, such as a Bluetooth headset.
Jerry Schimmel of Cumberland, R.I., got some help from a Best Buy employee in loading his new 50-inch Samsung TV into his car. Without the 6.25 percent sales tax, Schimmel was able to save $20.56.
The savings came almost none to soon for Schimmel and his wife, whose bedroom TV set had been on the fritz for a month.
"It was a necessity," Schimmel said.
However, the alluring glow of tax-free price tags was almost too much of a good thing, especially in that store.
"If we had stayed in there any longer, we would have probably bought some things we really didn't need, but wanted," Schimmel said.
In the plaza across the street, Raymour & Flanagan also had a modest bustle of customers. At the parking lot entrance and store entrance, a large red and purple sign with multicolored balloons advertised the savings waiting inside for those interested in new furniture.
"You picked the best weekend to shop," one employee told Larry and Lorraine Modder of Scituate as they browsed the inventory for a new bed and mattress.
Deborah Ali of Norton got comfortable in a Stylus power loveseat across the store.
"It's a beauty," Ali told her boyfriend, Patrick Moran of Brockton. "You're going to really love the cup holders."
The savings of over $100 on her purchase because of the holiday was considered "phenomenal" by Ali, and Moran was just as thrilled to take advantage of the weekend's savings.
"It's about time the legislature did something for the people," he said.
Yet while there were substantial savings to be had for many consumers, there were items that were not eligible to be part of the tax-free weekend. These included vehicles, motorboats, tobacco products and alcohol. The same went for single items where the price tag was more than $2,500.
Nonetheless, even the small businesses, such as Lambco Appliance in Attleboro, saw what salesperson Todd Reilly called a "very busy, very good weekend."
Reilly said purchases ranged from an outdoor grill to an entire kitchen set.
Vinnie Paparazzo and Sharon Barrett of Wrentham bought a new General Electric 27-inch washing machine for $698.99, saving them $43.68.
Barrett, who was happy with the savings the weekend afforded her, said she wanted to use that time to purchase a new washer in the likelihood that her current washing machine would break down.
"I'll probably need a new one within a year, so I'll buy it now, in advance," she said. "This way, I'll be ready."
