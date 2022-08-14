The weekend was a busy one for retailers and shoppers alike as the state’s annual tax-free holiday brought patrons flocking to area stores for the choicest bargains without the 6.25 percent sales tax.

While Saturday’s crowds were heavier than Sunday, there were still plenty of shoppers bustling about on the second day of the tax-free weekend, filling the parking lots of Lowe’s, Best Buy, Target and other retailers in the area.