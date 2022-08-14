The weekend was a busy one for retailers and shoppers alike as the state’s annual tax-free holiday brought patrons flocking to area stores for the choicest bargains without the 6.25 percent sales tax.
While Saturday’s crowds were heavier than Sunday, there were still plenty of shoppers bustling about on the second day of the tax-free weekend, filling the parking lots of Lowe’s, Best Buy, Target and other retailers in the area.
In the parking lot of the Plainville Target, Franklin resident Perry Gaitten had to use both hands to heft his new 55-inch Vizio V-series flat-screen TV into his car.
“I just learned about (the tax-free holiday) the other day,” admitted Gaitten, who is originally from Columbus, Ohio, where he said there is no tax-free weekend.
He saved $30 on his purchase.
“I was pretty happy about that,” said Gaitten, who “definitely” planned to take advantage of the holiday next year.
Across the intersection at Lowe’s, outdoor grills, bright red Craftsman mowers and John Deere tractor mowers were prominently displayed at the store’s entrance, bearing signs announcing the tax-free weekend and encouraging shoppers to “pre-select today!”
The outdoor grills ranged in prices from $198 to $529, which meant customers could save up to $33 without the sales tax.
At the store’s loading dock, several customers awaited help from Lowe’s employees to move their larger purchases into their vehicles. One man had a Samsung dishwasher almost as tall as he was, while another took extra care to strap a similar purchase into the back of his flatbed truck.
Shannon Brightbill of Foxboro and his son were eager to pick up their 28-inch Blackstone grill and deck box, which Brightbill said he had “purposely waited” for the tax-free holiday to purchase.
In doing so, Brightbill saved $28. “It was a bonus to do it this way,” Brightbill said of his purchases on Sunday.
However, not all shoppers out and about on Sunday remembered it was the tax-free holiday weekend. Others who did know about it were just not in the market, as it were, to make any major purchases.
This included Sandy Baggs of Franklin who had gone to the Target in Plainville on Saturday to shop for a birthday present.
“I couldn’t believe how many people were in (Target) buying things,” Baggs said.
Still, while Baggs understood the savings for the big-ticket item, “if I need it, I buy it,” she said.
At Raymour & Flanagan, Jane Richard of Wrentham was definitely in need of new furniture after her dog made a mess of her couch.
Richard, who bought a new loveseat, sofa, coffee table and rug for $4,150 — thus saving $259 — was all smiles as she left the furniture store.
“I’m thrilled,” Richard said. “I’ve been waiting a year (for this purchase) and I decided I’d take advantage of the discount.”
Paul Boutros, a salesperson at Raymour & Flanagan, said that while Sunday’s foot traffic was sporadic, Saturday’s was “nonstop.” The store had even extended its Sunday sales hours from 6 p.m. until 9 p.m. just for the tax-free weekend. “It was crazy, but a very good crazy,” Boutrous said.
Even small businesses, such as Sirois Bicycle Shop in North Attleboro, had a steady flow of shoppers throughout the weekend. There, customers could save from $36 to $43 and more.
From a business standpoint, however, owner Bob Sirois said that August was a “tough” month to have the tax-free weekend “because everyone’s on vacation.”
Nonetheless, Sirois had a profitable Saturday, selling more than 20 bicycles.