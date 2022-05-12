Jennifer Rice of South Attleboro calls the current baby formula shortage a “horrific dilemma.”
Rice and her husband Patrick have two daughters, Emersyn, 2, and Baylee, who turned 8 months old Thursday.
“Both my girls unfortunately gained my husband’s” and her lactose allergies, Rice said in an email. “So formula wise, we are very limited because everything with a milk protein affects their systems horrendously. Baylee can only drink Enfamil Gentlease or Similac Pro-Total Comfort, nothing else or she is horrifically sick, uncomfortable, and it just ends up badly for everyone.
Rice says she, her mother-in-law, her brother, her husband’s co-workers, and her dad and stepmother in Maine search stores every day on the off chance that a can or two of her specific formulas are available.
“As a parent, the sheer fact I have to struggle and go across multiples states just to find my child the only milk she can have guts me,” she said.
The U.S. Food and Drug Administration announced Thursday it is taking proactive measures to increase supply to help ease the shortage of baby formula nationwide, and President Biden spoke with manufacturers and retailers about the plight facing families.
The shortage is being attributed to supply chain disruptions and a safety recall. Retailers are limiting what customers can buy, and doctors and health workers are urging parents to contact food banks or physicians’ offices, in addition to warning against watering down formula to stretch supplies or using online DIY recipes.
The shortage is weighing particularly on lower-income families after the recall by formula maker Abbott. That recall wiped out many brands covered by WIC, a federal program similar to food stamps that serves mothers, infants and children, though the program now permits brand substitutes.
“I’ve cried, pleaded, begged social media to grab it if they found it,” Rice said. “I’ve gone days where I would think to myself if my child was going to have formula to get through the day or what would I do if I couldn’t find what she needed.
“It’s absolutely gut-wrenching as a parent that the one thing your child depends on for survival and nutrition is unavailable and you don’t know when you’ll spontaneously score a can or get lucky enough to come across a rare supply.”
Rice said she is particularly dismayed by reports that people are now hoarding baby formula, leaving others to go without.
“We went through almost 4 years of IVF to have the girls due to me having a rare cancer gene called FAP that I lost my mom to in October 2017,” she said. “So the shortage just makes everything we went through to have the girls seem almost unbearable.”
Stephanie Wallace of North Attleboro has also been worried about finding formula for her 9-month-old son.
“The shortage is absolutely heartbreaking,” she said in an email. “My son is on a hypoallergenic formula so we can’t just go changing his formula to whatever we can find.
“I am blessed that I was able to pump breast milk for my son for as long as possible and that I have a stash, but that stash will only last 30 days at the rate that my son is drinking. But at least I have an option where some people don’t.
“We spend our evenings out looking for the right formula instead of being at home with our babies. We worry when we take the last can out of the pantry where our next can will come from. And it’s not from lack of funds. This is absolutely outrageous and something must be done.”
Ashley Shukis lives in Connecticut with her son Benjamin but her cousin lives in Attleboro and the cousin’s mother, her aunt, lives in Norton.
“My son has a g-tube and isn’t able to sustain himself on the little food he is able to eat. We have been searching for his formula since the Abbott recall,” Shukis said by email. “We had to switch to a different formula, and we are unable to get more after his first shipment from our company. His formula is unable to be purchased without a prescription, and it is not available in stores.
“It’s been a terrifying journey wondering how you can feed your child who needs this hypoallergenic formula, and who can’t sustain himself on just purées alone as an almost two-year-old.”
Area mothers have been posting their concerns and pitching in to help on social media.
“For months now, there have been several posts a day with moms panicking and asking if anyone has seen formula ‘X’ in any of the local stores,” Gina Hattoy said in a Facebook post to The Sun Chronicle, mentioning a local area mothers group. “Many times, when moms are out shopping, they’ll take a photo or video of the formula aisle to show the group what’s available in that particular store in case someone is on the hunt.
“It’s honestly heartbreaking. Our community of moms have stepped up to the plate for each other. So many women have offered up their cans of sample formula, formulas they’re no longer using, and some have even offered to share their frozen breast milk. It takes a village.”
The Better Business Bureau issued a warning Thursday of scams surfacing as mothers deal with the short supply.
“Shortages in the supply of baby formula are leading new moms to find other ways of finding the much-needed item and risking themselves to potential online scams,” BBB said.
(Associated Press material was used for part of this story.)