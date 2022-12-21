Area parents are struggling to find some children’s medicines as a national shortage worsens.
Pharmacies and some larger stores such as Target and Walmart are running out of the medicines, including Children’s Tylenol and Motrin.
The situation has become so serious CVS and Walgreens this week decided to limit sales of some of the drugs.
CVS allows two such purchases in stores and online. Walgreens is limiting online sales to six such products.
The children’s antibiotics and painkillers that are becoming harder to find across the country also include Adderall and Amoxicillin.
Distributors are having significant difficulties keeping up with the demand as colds, the flu, the respiratory illness RSV and COVID spread, health officials say.
The director of pharmacy at Sturdy Memorial Hospital in Attleboro, Jay Silva, said in an email there are a multitude of shortages across the country.
“So far here at Sturdy Memorial Hospital, we have been able to maintain a supply of the medications necessary to take care of our patients, though we are also experiencing some challenges obtaining some medications,” Silva said. “Sturdy has been able to keep from running out of core medications, however, inventories change daily. Obtaining liquid ibuprofen is challenging at this time, though we do still have stock on hand.”
Dr. Owen Debowy, chief of pediatrics and a primary care physician at Sturdy Memorial Associates at Plainville, said supply chain issues have made it more difficult to find liquid forms of the medicines for children.
“With the increase in the number of young children who may be unable to swallow pills experiencing strep throat and other respiratory issues, this is especially difficult,” Debowy said in an email. “While the medication shortage across the country has become more acute over the last few weeks, oral antibiotics such as amoxicillin, cefdinir and penicillin are hardest to get at this time.
“To help parents and their children during this time, our Sturdy Medical Associates medical office physicians and providers are partnering with local pharmacies to find suitable alternatives when the preferred liquid antibiotic is unavailable,” Debowy added. “Sturdy is continuously checking in with area pharmacies which may have the antibiotic in stock, particularly smaller, specialty pharmacies which compound medications on site.”
By following the guidance of the American Academy of Pediatrics, the doctor said Sturdy physicians are able to help parents of children in need of certain antibiotics and ensure they fall within a dosing range for tablet or capsule medication.
The tablets can be crushed or capsules opened, then mixed with liquids like juice or semi-solids such as apple sauce to make it easier for children to take, DeBowy said.
“Work with your child’s physician or provider to see if this is an option,” DeBowy urged parents.
As far as Tylenol and ibuprofen, the doctor emphasizes the need to consider the reason why the child may need either of them.
If the child is over 6 months old and in need of pain reduction or relief from discomfort due to fever, it’s appropriate to give Tylenol or ibuprofen, he said.
However, if a child is drinking, eating, sleeping and behaving normally, there is generally no reason to treat a fever unless they have a history of febrile seizures. “The child should be seen by a medical provider to ensure there is not a treatable infection that may be causing the fever,” Debowy said.
He warned that in the case of fever, don’t give the child aspirin, as this could lead to Reye’s syndrome.
For more information, contact your child’s provider. Another informational resource is healthychildren.org.
Hasbro Children’s Hospital in Providence says it is not being impacted so far by the drug shortage.
“At this time we are not experiencing a shortage of children’s medications,” a spokeswoman said.
Parents having difficulty finding medicines are also advised to contact their health care provider/doctor, shop around and look into buying generic brands if that is advisable.
Also, to ward off illnesses, children should practice good hygiene and be up to date on their shots, health officials say.
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.