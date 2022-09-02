The days have been getting noticeably shorter and in another sign of the pending change in seasons, the nights are getting cooler.
In fact, recent early mornings have felt like early autumn, which is still a few weeks away. Lows in the 40s in parts of the area.
The thermometer Friday bottomed out at 50 degrees at 5:30 a.m., the Attleboro Water Department said. The record low for the date is 42 set in 1991.
Friday’s low was the lowest temperature since June 21 — ironically the first day of summer.
It’s quite a shift from just days ago when overnight temperatures were still in the mid-60s and even 70s.
Temps Friday did make it up to 77 by 3 p.m., the water department said.
The Labor Day holiday weekend is forecast to see a mix of weather, with at least one more cool night.
Saturday morning was expected to get down into the mid-50s.
Saturday is forecast to start off as a mix of sun and clouds before becoming mostly sunny in the afternoon and reach a high of 80, meteorologists said. Overnight is predicted to be milder, running in the low 60s.
Sunday should be muggy with a high of 85 and the threat of late afternoon and evening showers or thunderstorms. A low of 63 is forecast.
Rain unfortunately is projected into the holiday Monday, which is expected to see a high of 75 and low of 65.