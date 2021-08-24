Just a year before she competed in the 2016 Paralympic Games, Femita Ayanbeku was not a runner.
In fact, her debut in Rio that year was only the sixth race the Boston native had ever run using a prosthetic leg.
Yet Ayanbeku placed sixth in the 200-meter race, and she’s been running toward higher records ever since.
Now, Ayanbeku, a former Attleboro resident, hopes to break the world record for the fastest 100-meter race for Paralympians with a below-the-knee amputation when she competes as part of Team USA in the 2020 Paralympic Games in Tokyo next week. She’s already gotten close.
When reclaiming her spot on the team last June at the U.S. Paralympic Team Trials for track and field in Minneapolis, Ayanbeku clocked 12.84 seconds in the 100-meter dash, breaking a 15-year-old American record and landing just two-tenths of a second shy of taking the world record with it.
“That’s what I’m aiming for in Tokyo,” the 29-year-old said.
She called the upcoming event her “second chance.”
In Rio, she was somewhat green. Now, with five years of training under her belt, Ayanbeku said she’s ready to see what she can accomplish. Running wasn’t something she ever had in mind. But now that she’s here, she won’t stop.
Ayanbeku was 11 when she was in a car accident on the way to see a movie with family. Damage to her right leg was so severe it required an amputation. Over the next decade, she worked to discover what she was capable of.
Freshman year of high school, Ayanbeku joined the basketball team, but her time on the court didn’t last long. She was playing in her “everyday leg,” not an athletic prosthetic, and started getting blisters from trying to run.
“I thought sports can’t be for me,” she said. “And it wasn’t for me until I was 23 and tried it again.”
In 2015, she was gifted a running blade by the Challenged Athletes Foundation and met three-time Paralympian Jerome Singleton. The connection was immediate.
“It made me feel like I had two feet,” Ayanbeku said of running. “I’ve been an amputee now for most of my life, and I don’t remember what it’s like to have two feet. When I walk, I know each step that I’m taking and how my prosthetic moves with me. But when I’m running, my body feels more in sync. That’s what keeps me going — and that’s what got me started.”
Singleton introduced her to her now-coach, Sherman Hart, who Ayanbeku said saw something in her and encouraged her to train with them at the Reggie Lewis Track and Athletic Center in Boston.
Less than a year later she attended the Paralympic trials in Charlotte, N.C. and placed as the fastest female amputee in the U.S., earning her spot on the national team “for real.” Months later, she was on the track in Rio.
“It was very hard at first,” Ayanbeku said. “The first race I ever ran, I almost fell out of the blocks. And I used to kick myself all the time with my prosthetics. It was very overwhelming. I had never run before that. But I put the blade on and fell in love.”
The same year, Ayanbeku also launched a non-profit, Limb-it-Less Creations Inc., to raise awareness and provide support to the amputee community.
As a child, Ayanbeku said she struggled with her self-esteem, feeling insecure about her physical appearance and aware of the ignorance directed toward amputees.
As she got older, she realized that was a battle she’d have to face on her own.
Ayanbeku said a turning point came when she was 18 and decided to wear a pair of shorts for the first time since her accident. She and a group of friends made a show of it and walked up and down Brooklyn streets, unafraid of who would stare.
“I had to tell myself not to care,” she said.
But once she became a Paralympian, Ayanbeku said she realized she could create a welcoming environment for others — both within her community and outside of it — and started hosting events where questions and honesty are welcome.
“People get scared when we take our leg off, because it’s unfamiliar to them,” she said.
But part of that awareness and environment is also to connect amputees to one another.
“I never knew another amputee or saw another amputee,” Ayanbeku said. “I wanted to create a community where people can just be comfortable with each other.”
And that work continues within the Paralympic Games, as well.
For the first time this year, NBC will air coverage of the Paralympics during prime time, including over 200 hours of live footage on NBC, NBCSN and the Olympic Channel.
Ayanbeku said athletes are competing using the hashtag #ShowTheWorld, hoping to bring new recognition and understanding of the event.
“Paralympians and Olympians are one and the same,” she said. “The only difference is that we are competing with a physical disability. We do the same events — and with no extra help. This is about just showing the world we work just as hard.”
