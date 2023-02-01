Tom Brady has announced his retirement. Brady won a record seven Super Bowls for New England and Tampa Bay. He is the most successful quarterback in NFL history and one of the greatest athletes in team sports. He posted the announcement on social media in a brief video lasting just under one minute. He says this time it's for good. He briefly retired after the 2021 season but wound up coming back for one more year. He retires at age 45, the owner of numerous passing records in an unprecedented 23-year career.