LA Premiere of "80 For Brady"

NFL quarterback Tom Brady, a cast member and producer of "80 for Brady," looks down the carpet at the premiere of the film, Tuesday, Jan. 31, 2023, at the Regency Village Theatre in Los Angeles.

 Chris Pizzello - invision linkable, Invision

FOXBORO -- Showcase Cinemas is inviting football fans to a special community viewing of “80 for Brady” in light of  former New England Patriots QB Tom Brady’s retirement from the NFL, which he announced Wednesday.

Showcase Cinema de Lux Patriot Place is offering first-come, first-serve complimentary tickets for the movie to be shown Saturday, Feb. 4.