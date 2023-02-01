FOXBORO -- Showcase Cinemas is inviting football fans to a special community viewing of “80 for Brady” in light of former New England Patriots QB Tom Brady’s retirement from the NFL, which he announced Wednesday.
Showcase Cinema de Lux Patriot Place is offering first-come, first-serve complimentary tickets for the movie to be shown Saturday, Feb. 4.
The theater is right next to Gillette Stadium, where Brady spent the first 20 seasons of his career, Showcase Cinemas' press release issued Wednesday, just hours after Brady announced his retirement, again, noted.
Showcase said the showing "is celebrating his legacy with a “Tom Brady Retirement Party” this weekend."
The seven-time Super Bowl winner with New England and most recently Tampa Bay announced his retirement from the NFL on Wednesday, exactly one year after first saying his playing days were over, by posting a brief video lasting just under one minute on social media.
The movie is inspired by a group of North Attleboro women, all over 80, who adore Brady.