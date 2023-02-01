North Attleboro’s Betty Pensavalle and Elaine St. Martin have already seen “80 for Brady”. And now as the Hollywood film gets set to hit theaters Friday, other local residents will get a chance to see it as well.
The movie was inspired by Pensavalle, 94, St. Martin and their group of three other friends who spent Sundays cheering for former New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady during his time with the team, and even after when he became quarterback of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in 2020. The group set up two TVs following that move, one to watch the Patriots and the other to follow Brady and the Bucs.
Showcase Cinema de Lux Patriot Place, located next to Gillette Stadium where Brady spent the first 20 seasons of his career, is offering first-come, first-serve complimentary tickets for the movie on Saturday, Feb. 4 during a “community viewing” of the film.
The seven-time Super Bowl winner announced Tuesday in a minute-long video posted to Instagram that he was retiring from the NFL – for good this time. Brady briefly retired exactly a year ago Wednesday, but returned to the Buccaneers last season.
Showcase said the showing will celebrate Brady's legacy with a “Tom Brady Retirement Party.”
The movie came about when one of Pensavalle’s grandsons, Max Gross, a Hollywood agent, was so taken by the women’s fun and camaraderie – which included custom-made T-shirts worn for each game that read “Over 80 for Brady” – that he thought it would be a great movie. He pitched it to various studios, including Brady’s film company, 199 Productions (Brady was the 199th pick in the 2000 NFL Draft).
The group received official word that “80 for Brady,” which focuses on older female friends’ fondness for football and Brady, was greenlighted. A video message from Brady to Pensavalle — on Easter Sunday 2020 as her family was trying to enjoy a meal while social distancing — confirmed the deal.
“I wanna make a movie based on your Over 80 for Brady crew,” Brady’s recorded message said.
“Oh my God, Max! How did you do that?” Pensavalle said in disbelief as she looked at the video her grandson sent her. “Is that really him, or an imitation?”
The movie, produced by Paramount Pictures along with 199 Productions, has a big-name cast: Jane Fonda, Lily Tomlin, Sally Field and Rita Moreno. Brady and former teammate Rob Gronkowski have cameos. In the film, the characters decide they want to do more than watch a game, so they set off on a grand final adventure: attending the Super Bowl, featuring, of course, Tom Brady and the Patriots.
Pensavalle and Elaine St. Martin, two of the group’s members, have been featured on “CBS Sunday Morning” about the film. One group member, Claire Boardman, died last year and two others are in assisted living facilities.
Pensavalle and St. Martin also attended a private screening at Gillette Stadium.
After watching “80 for Brady,” the women give the film two thumbs up.
“It’s happy and it’s funny and everyone needs that now,” Pensavalle said.