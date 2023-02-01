North Attleboro’s Betty Pensavalle and Elaine St. Martin have already seen “80 for Brady”. And now as the Hollywood film gets set to hit theaters Friday, other local residents will get a chance to see it as well.

The movie was inspired by Pensavalle, 94, St. Martin and their group of three other friends who spent Sundays cheering for former New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady during his time with the team, and even after when he became quarterback of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in 2020. The group set up two TVs following that move, one to watch the Patriots and the other to follow Brady and the Bucs.