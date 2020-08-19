It’s been a long intermission, but Showcase Cinemas says it’s ready to welcome film fans to at least some of its area multiplexes.
The theater chain announced Wednesday that its Cinema de Lux locations at Patriot Place in Foxboro and on Route 1 in North Attleboro will reopen Friday, Aug. 28. The Showcase in Seekonk, however, will remain closed for now.
Showcase had touted an earlier reopening plan in July when some limits on movie theaters were lifted under the state’s reopening plan. The company called off those plans after determining the remaining restrictions — on seating capacity and food service, for example — were too limiting.
Mark Malinowski, vice president of global marketing at Showcase, acknowledged that those limits are still in place, but said the difference is that now theaters have new movies to screen.
Delayed three times due to the coronavirus pandemic, “Tenet,” the new Warner Bros. action film by Christopher Nolan, is scheduled to be released in the United Kingdom on Aug. 26 and the United States on Sept. 3.
The movie has generated a lot of advance buzz and, “We wanted to get ourselves ready for that,” Malinowski said.
“We did hold back on the reopening,” he said, but added they “are looking to the future” and working with state authorities and improving safety measures in theaters.
He said Showcase plans to book “Tenet” on as many screens as possible, depending on ticket sales and demand.
Showcase is reopening nine of its theaters statewide under the company’s “Be Showcase Safe” health and safety program. The program has been developed and certified with J.S. Held, an environmental, health and safety firm, and a former assistant U.S. surgeon general.
Showcase announced tickets for a range of first-run films are going on sale now.
Along with Foxboro and North Attleboro, Showcase is scheduled to reopen in Dedham, Revere, Randolph, Blackstone Valley, Lowell, Woburn and Chestnut Hill. The company has already opened theaters in Rhode Island and in Ohio.
Under the state’s current reopening plan, movie theaters cannot provide food and beverage services and auditorium capacity is limited to 25 people. Showcase is postponing reopening its Worcester North theaters as well as Seekonk’s.
Along with the two Massachusetts locations, New York theaters will open in further phases following state guidelines in the coming days and weeks.
The Be Showcase Safe program includes employee health screenings before starting work and food and beverage manager training and certification programs.
The company says it has installed air-purifying systems for all its U.S. theaters; reduced auditorium seating capacity; introduced automatic social distancing seating; increased/enhanced auditorium cleaning between shows and in high-touch surface areas; employee and patron protective mask requirements; social distancing markers; and the availability of hand-sanitizing stations.
“There’s noting like seeing a movie on big screen,” Malinowski said. “I think going is going to live on for future generations.”
As part of its reopening, Showcase Cinemas is working with select local healthcare facilities to provide free movie-going opportunities to thank them for their contributions during the COVID-19 outbreak.
Not every theater company is ready to reopen, however.
Regal Theaters, a nationwide chain with locations in Bellingham and Taunton, has not announced plans to open any of its locations in Massachusetts. AMC, the nation’s largest movie chain, however, announced it was reopening some of its theaters, including one in Braintree, this Friday.
Chris Ballarino, owner of Route 1 Cinema Pub in North Attleboro, expressed some skepticism about reopening plans earlier this month, after Showcase had announced it was delaying its planned July reopening.
“Older people and young kids are not going to movies,” said Ballarino, whose combined restaurant and theater specializes in second-run films at bargain prices. It shut down in March under the state’s emergency order.
He doubted the big chains would be able to open safely.
“Every other seat is going to be empty. Then some busybody will say it’s not social distancing. It will be a disaster,” he said.
As of Wednesday, the Route 1 Cinema Pub website did not list any new films.
