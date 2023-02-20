coyote-1480717_960_720

Coyotes are being seen more often in the Bay State.

 ap file photo

Coyotes are on the prowl in the Attleboro area and residents who have pets are advised to keep an eye on them.

Residents of North Attleboro and other area towns have reported seeing coyotes in recent weeks.

For more information, visit https://www.mass.gov/service-details/learn-about-coyotes and https://www.mass.gov/files/documents/2016/10/vn/living-with-coyotes.pdf.