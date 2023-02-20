Coyotes are on the prowl in the Attleboro area and residents who have pets are advised to keep an eye on them.
Residents of North Attleboro and other area towns have reported seeing coyotes in recent weeks.
The wild animals are more visible this time of year as it’s their mating season, wildlife officials say, though the mild winter may be also a reason for the rising number of sightings as more people have been outside.
Other than being a threat to pets at times, coyotes don’t really pose a danger to humans and mostly keep to themselves, the experts say.
Butch Keefer has been Attleboro’s animal control officer since 2004 and in all those years he said coyote attacks on pets have been extremely rare.
“I have heard of maybe only one or two coyote attacks on pets since 2004,” Keefer said. “Residents will call to inform us that they saw a coyote in the area.”
While area animal control officials say it’s difficult to estimate the number of coyotes in the area, there is another reason they are more visible than in past years.
“As the city grows with new homes and construction they are more often seen by the public as their free space has been reduced,” Keefer said.
What should residents do if they observe a coyote?
“When a resident sees a coyote we recommend they let it be and it should be on its way,” Keefer said. “They are more than likely looking for food. We recommend not having any food sources outside, such as bird feeders, as this will attract wildlife.”
Roxanne Houghton of Attleboro, an animal rights activist, lives close to woodlands near the Norton line, and backs up Keefer’s statement: Development is a major contributor to the coyote sightings.
“Look at what we’re doing, we’re deforesting everywhere,” Houghton said. “They have no places to go anywhere.”
Her advice to pet owners: “They need to keep dogs leashed and don’t let cats out. Something is going to happen to them.”
“I’ve never seen a coyote. When they have a wooded area they don’t want to come near us,” Houghton said. “They’re wild animals. Don’t let a toddler around a backyard without an adult. We have a responsibility.”
As expected, there are more coyotes in more rural communities.
“Coyotes are statewide, so they are here and have been here for several years,” Norfolk Animal Control Officer Hilary Cohen said. “We do not keep numbers on coyotes as they establish their territory lines based on the habitat.”
However, “there are increased sightings, as it is breeding season,” Cohen said.
“Just seeing a coyote is not a concern,” she said. “Although seen more often dusk through dawn, they can also be out during the daytime.”
There have been no recent reported or confirmed pet killings in Norfolk, she noted.
“Chickens and other livestock that lives outdoors such as rabbits are not listed as pets but they are an attraction for all wildlife that eats meat so it’s imperative that people keep their flocks, coops and hutches secure,” Cohen said.
The jurisdiction for coyotes, unless there is a public safety issue, lies with Massachusetts Fisheries and Wildlife and the Environmental Police.
“We do not intervene with wildlife unless there is a rabies concern or incident, they are critically injured or sick, deceased, need intervention from getting stuck in precarious situations like a fenced in yard, an empty pool, or are orphaned,” Cohen said.
Coyote counsel
Dave Wattles, a black bear and furbearer biologist with MassWildlife, often dishes out advice about coyotes.
“The increase in sightings is a season thing as we enter coyote mating season (late January through early March),” Wattles said in an email. “Coyotes are a territorial animal and family groups or packs defend their territories from other coyotes.
“During the mating season coyotes, especially the mated pair, are very active in marking and defending their territories to protect them from other coyotes and ensure their ability to have and raise pups in the spring. As a result they are highly active and more visible this time of year.”
Coyotes are found in every city and town in mainland Massachusetts, including Boston.
“They are in yards, in neighborhoods, near schools and playgrounds and there are high levels of interaction with people every day in Massachusetts,” Wattles said.
Coyotes are highly adaptable and in urban areas use large and small natural and semi-natural areas to make up a territory, including forested areas, wetlands, marshes, abandoned land, parks, golf courses, cemeteries, and beaches — even small strips and patches of woods between homes and neighborhoods.
“Coyotes then move through neighborhoods to take advantage of all the human-associated foods we have around our homes and businesses,” Wattles said.
It is likely there are three to four family groups whose territories overlap with Attleboro as well as adjacent parts of neighboring towns, Wattles said.
“Each family group will have a mated pair and generally a couple of juveniles who stick around and don’t disperse, then in the spring they will be joined by the pups born in April/May,” he said. “Come the fall, most of the pups will disperse with a couple remaining to be the helper juveniles.”
Typical home ranges run about three to five square miles in suburban areas.
“The state and regional populations have largely stabilized,” Wattles said, due to territories, food resources and competition. “In Massachusetts for the past 10-15 years or so, essentially all territories are filled and we have a relatively consistent population.”
There a three key points, according to MassWildlife, to prevent conflict with coyotes: Remove and secure all food sources around homes and businesses, aggressively scare off coyotes in your yard or neighborhood, and protect pets.