deer

This is the time of year to watch for deer in the road. From October to December of last year, Bristol County led all Massachusetts counties with 282 deer crashes.

With two area communities among the highest in the state for vehicle collisions with deer, drivers are being warned to be on the lookout.

It’s mating season for deer, meaning they roam more freely, making them more prone to cross roadways. And not just at night.