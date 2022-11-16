With two area communities among the highest in the state for vehicle collisions with deer, drivers are being warned to be on the lookout.
It’s mating season for deer, meaning they roam more freely, making them more prone to cross roadways. And not just at night.
A car hit a deer on Cocasset Street in Foxboro a little after noon Tuesday, and one was also struck in town that night near the Dairy Queen on Main Street.
Rehoboth, with 16 car-deer collisions, and Norton with 15, were among the top 10 communities in the state reporting deer collisions during the peak months of October to December last year. Easton also had 15 and Taunton 31.
Bristol County led all counties with 282 deer crashes during those three months.
The number of such collisions during that span across Massachusetts jumped to 1,656 — the highest number on record since 2002, according to an AAA Northeast analysis of crash data.
That’s equivalent to one deer crash every 80 minutes, with most of the crashes occurring near sunset, aligning with the afternoon commute and heightened by the end of daylight saving time.
Crashes are most common between 6 and 8 p.m. before the clock change, and 5 and 7 p.m. after the time change.
“Hitting a deer can have traumatic and devastating consequences and drivers need to be especially vigilant at this time of year,” Mary Maguire of AAA Northeast said in a press release. “The best defense against deer crashes is to be prepared and alert.”
“Last year, I struck a deer on a curvy road on a dark night close to my home,” said Maguire, who lives in Norton. “Fortunately, I was driving fairly slowly, but I still managed to cause $6,000 in damage to my car. If it can happen to me, it can happen to you — when you least expect it.”
AAA offers these tips for avoiding deer collisions:
- Scan the shoulders of the road in front of you; deer may dash out from the shoulder or wooded areas adjacent to the road.
- Obey the speed limit; keeping your speed down will give you more time to respond to unexpected wildlife movements.
- Be careful rounding curves and climbing hills where visibility is limited.
- One long blast on your horn may frighten animals away from your car if you spot them early enough.
- If you see one deer, look out for others. Deer rarely travel alone.
- Use your high beams along dark roadways if there is no oncoming traffic.
- If a collision is unavoidable, apply the brakes firmly and try to remain in your lane and avoid other vehicles; swerving sharply can cause an even more serious crash.