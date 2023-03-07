ATTLEBORO -- MassDOT is installing overhead and other signs on Interstate 95 starting Wednesday.
The signs will be installed during daytime and overnight hours on both the north and southbound lanes.
Please purchase a subscription to read our premium content. If you have a subscription, please log in or sign up for an account on our website to continue.
|Rate
|Price
|Duration
|1 Month
|$12.99
|for 30 days
|3 Months
|$37.99
|for 90 days
|6 Months
|$76.99
|for 180 days
|1 Year
|$140.99
|for 365 days
Please log in, or sign up for a new account to continue reading.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Welcome! We hope that you enjoy our free content.
Thank you for reading! On your next view you will be asked to log in to your subscriber account or create an account and subscribepurchase a subscription to continue reading.
Thank you for reading! On your next view you will be asked to log in to your subscriber account or create an account and subscribepurchase a subscription to continue reading.
Thank you for signing in! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Checking back? Since you viewed this item previously you can read it again.
ATTLEBORO -- MassDOT is installing overhead and other signs on Interstate 95 starting Wednesday.
The signs will be installed during daytime and overnight hours on both the north and southbound lanes.
Daytime work will run from 7 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. Monday through Friday for signs on the shoulder or intersecting streets.
Nighttime operations will involve installation of overhead guide signs from 8 p.m. to 5 a.m. Sunday night through Thursday night.
All work is expected to be performed weekly and completed by December, MassDOT said.
Appropriate signage, law enforcement details, and advanced message boards will be in place to guide drivers along the detour route.
Drivers who are traveling through the impacted areas should expect delays, reduce speed, and use caution.
All scheduled work is weather dependent and may be impacted due to an emergency.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.