What had been a relatively mild winter temperature-wise with little snow — including most of January — has certainly taken a turn the past week.
In the wake of Tuesday’s storm that dropped several inches of snow in the Attleboro area and the coldest temps this winter this past weekend, a major snowstorm is forecast to sweep in by Monday morning.
From 6 to 12 inches is expected in the Attleboro area Monday morning into Tuesday, weather forecasters say, with higher amounts in other parts of the region — possibly up to a foot-and-a-half.
Heavy snow falling at an inch to 3 inches an hour was forecast by the National Weather Service.
The nor’easter is predicted to bring blizzard-like conditions to parts of the Northeast, causing all kinds of travel problems for the evening commute Monday as well as for workers hitting the roads Tuesday morning.
Winds strong enough to bring down tree branches with gusts ranging from 35 to 50 mph were forecast for the storm.
“Travel could be very difficult to impossible,” the weather service said, adding if you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in your vehicle in case of an emergency.
A winter storm warning was issued by the weather service in Norton for 7 a.m. Monday until 1 a.m. Tuesday.
This weekend was sure frigid, with a low temperature early Sunday morning of just 3 degrees, the Attleboro Water Department said. The wind chill was below zero as a high wind gust of 19 mph was recorded late Saturday afternoon by the water department.
Sunday’s low was nowhere near the record for the date of minus-8 registered in 1948, however.
The thermometer made it up to 27 degrees by mid-afternoon Sunday, the department added.
Saturday saw a low of 7 degrees and high of only 22.
It was the coldest weather in these parts in two years, 20-plus degrees colder than typical for this time of year.
The Arctic air that brought the polar temperatures and winds began moving out of the area Sunday.
After a morning low of 18 with a wind chill of 7, Monday day and night are forecast to have temps around 35 but feel like 13 with the winds.
Tuesday should get up to 38 but feel like 21, with snow possibly mixing with or turning to rain, meteorologists said.
The storm system arriving Monday blanketed parts of the Midwest in the most snow some places had seen in several years. Chicago got almost 7 inches of snow by Sunday morning, leading to the cancellation of a couple hundred flights at the city’s two airports. In Wisconsin, snow depths in some counties near Lake Michigan had reached more than 15 inches, and the snow was still falling.
“That’s more snow than we’ve seen in a decade,” Chris Stumpf, meteorologist with the National Weather Service in Sullivan, Wisconsin, told the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel.
Washington, D.C., and parts of Virginia had also received some snow, with up to 3 inches in some areas.
