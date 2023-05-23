REHOBOTH -- A sister of a local man who died after his pickup truck struck a tree at Pine and Walker streets last week is calling for safety improvements at the curved intersection.
Melissa Faloon said Tuesday that the town needs to put up more visible warning signs, make the intersection a three-way stop or possibly install a reflective barrier at the tree to prevent another fatality.
Faloon, 35, said losing her younger brother Christopher Frank to a car crash last Monday is a heartbreaking experience she does not want another family to go through.
“Something needs to change out there. What happens if it’s a family or a baby?” Faloon said.
Frank, 30, of Rehoboth, was pronounced dead at Sturdy Memorial Hospital in Attleboro after driving off Pine Street and hitting a tree at the intersection at Walker Street just after midnight.
A memorial with a white cross, flowers, candles and mementos has been built at the crash scene. The cross has “RIP Chris Frank” written on it and messages of love from family and friends. A “Christopher St.” street sign is attached to the tree.
There are standard-sized curve signs prior to the intersection but Faloon said they are not enough of a warning or visible enough to drivers.
“The more precautions the town can take to make it safer,” Faloon said.
She has written to the police chief and town and state officials asking for safety improvements and said she will start a petition.
Faloon said she received a phone call from a state trooper about 5 a.m. and hung up on him because she thought it was a prank call.
She did finally speak to police when they called back in what Faloon said was one of the hardest and cruelest moments in her life.
“It was as if time stood still in those few minutes of listening to the trooper as he let me know that my youngest brother was dead,” Faloon said, adding that she does not want anyone else to suffer the experience of learning a loved one died suddenly in an accident.
Faloon said she spoke to neighbors who live near the intersection and learned that her brother’s accident is not the first fatality nor the first crash. There are also children in the neighborhood who, Faloon said, should not have to grow up seeing car crashes and first responders at the intersection.
According to data compiled by the state Department of Transportation from local and state police, there have been three crashes with non-fatal injuries at the intersection between Jan. 1, 2020 and April 26 of this year, the latest available figures.
Pine Street is a country road that is about four miles between Cross and Broad streets. There have been 26 car accidents on the street between Jan. 1, 2020, and April 26 of this year, including the three at the intersection with Walker Street, according to the state statistics.
Frank was the owner of New England Wheel Deals, a discount wheel and tire business in Seekonk. He was known as Chris “Wheelman” Frank.
Faloon, who is now lives in Uxbridge, said she has stopped by the accident scene every day since the crash wondering how it could have happened. She said her brother was a careful driver.
The cause of the crash remains under investigation by state and local police.
A wake for Frank will be held from 3 to 7 p.m. Wednesday at Dyer-Lake Funeral Home in North Attleboro. His funeral will be at 10 a.m. Thursday at St. John the Evangelist Church in Attleboro.
