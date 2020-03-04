MANSFIELD — The property on which the well-known Old Country Store and Emporium sits on Otis Street is for sale.
While the near-acre of property at 26 Otis St. is on the market, a representative of the store told The Sun Chronicle Wednesday there were no plans to close or sell the business. That was also the word reportedly being told to customers.
With a look and feel of country stores of yesteryear, the store is a popular stop-off for area customers to purchase candy, knickknacks and other items.
“If you want to take a step back into time and relive some of your favorite childhood memories, visit the Old Country Store and Emporium,” the store advertises.
The 20,557-square-foot store building dates to 1900.
Ellis Realty of Norwell had listed the site for $1.3 million but the price was dropped to $1.165 million on Wednesday.
“Currently set-up with a mix of retail and warehouse space, this building is perfect for a showroom/warehouse use,” the listing indicated. “Combined Residential/Business zoning may also allow for future redevelopment for certain uses including 55+ residential or self-storage.”
The property is also listed by Coldwell Banker.
Otis Street runs between School Street and Gilbert Street.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.