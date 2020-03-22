NORTON -- The search for a site for a new town hall and community/senior center has been narrowed down to four locations.
Building committee members recently presented four sites to selectmen, down from an initial pool of 17 locations.
The four sites are all in the general area of the current town hall, and estimated costs are:
1) Reservoir Street, 34 mostly-wooded acres owned by Wheaton College that stretches to Norton Reservoir; $17.88 million for town hall, $9.1 million for community center, not including land purchase.
2) Corner of Mansfield Avenue (Route 140) and Freeman Street, 5.7 acres, a lot of wetlands, privately-owned but for sale for $850,000. Community center only: $10.76 million.
3) Middle school, West Main Street (Route 123); 72 acres. Park and playground in front would need to be relocated. One-story community center only: $10.17 million.
4) Two options for town hall/fire station site off East Main Street (Route 123). Both options would involve purchasing nearly 1 1/2 acres of privately-owned land between town hall and police station for new town hall. First option: Two-story community center would be built in parking lot behind town hall, with new parking where town hall is currently situated; $20.875 million for town hall, $11.26 million for community center, excluding land purchase. Second option for site: town hall only: $22.69 million, and land cost.
Building committee members prefer the fourth option.
"The idea for this site is to really create a municipal center," said architect Michael Viveiros of DBVW Architects of Providence who is assisting the building committee. The library is located to the west of the fire station.
The existing town hall site would be the most expensive and time consuming of the four options because of demolition and the need for some buildings such as public safety to continue functioning, Viveiros said.
The Reservoir Street site would offer recreation opportunities being next to Norton Reservoir and such a large site, it was pointed out. Conservation Agent Jennifer Carlino noted grants could be available for such projects.
Senior center director Elizabeth Rossi questioned if there would be enough parking for the plans at the middle school.
Building committee members hope to request funding at the spring annual town meeting, rescheduled for June 8.
"The prices are large," building committee Chairwoman Dinah O'Brien acknowledged, but she noted the buildings should last for 50 or more years.
Building committee members spent the last several months reviewing potential locations in meetings and with on-site visits.
"I think this is well thought out," Selectman Mike Flaherty said.
Selectwoman Renee Deley expressed surprise only one town-owned site was in the final four, but O'Brien noted a lot of the town land, and the land in town in general, is wetlands.
"We did try desperately to find municipal property," O'Brien said.
The architectural study is being funded with $140,000 voters at town meeting allocated to study additional sites and conduct further planning for the buildings.
That came about after planning for the buildings derailed at the former Reed and Barton property off Elm Street because it ended up having more contamination problems than first thought.
Both new buildings are very much needed because the existing facilities are sorely outdated and cramped.
The need for a new town hall has been intensified after the state in January ordered numerous and costly upgrades to the building because of safety and health concerns for employees and the public.
