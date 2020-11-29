ATTLEBORO — With the holidays fast approaching, Christmas Is For Kids is still going forward in its work to provide gifts for needy area children, but it’s finding times are tight all around.
Since the non-profit organization’s phone lines opened in November, calls have been coming in steadily, according to Chairperson Kelly Fox, but there is still a lot of work to be done to fulfill all of the children’s needs.
While the number of applicants is lower than last year by at least 150, the number of donors has also dropped off this year. Fox estimates this year’s list is between 700 and 800, with applications due Tuesday.
Fox says that many of the agencies that usually send children to Christmas Is For Kids have not been able to work on-site due to coronavirus concerns, which has lead to the lower number of kids on this year’s list.
Still, Fox cannot help but worry about the situation.
“The kids are somewhere, I just don’t know where they are,” she said. “We always worry about the kids. They’re in a tough situation. But we can only help the kids that are put in front of us.”
As to the donors, many have had their hours cut or have been laid off, and Fox says she “absolutely understands” that the subsequent cash flow is much tighter this year.
Yet the rallying spirit of Fox and her “elves” soldiers on, even with what Fox describes as a “skeleton crew” of volunteers — six for the afternoon shift and around a dozen for the evening shift.
Those volunteers have been coming in to do their work five and six days a week, Fox says.
“I’m incredibly grateful for that,” Fox said. “That’s making a huge difference.”
But there are hurdles that still need to be overcome.
Fox said that the two biggest items for gifts this year are winter coats and boots.
And if donors are able, a one-day turnaround for shopping on Tuesday would also help.
Monetary donations to the CIFK’s accounts at Mansfield Bank and Rockland Trust will also be accepted.
Fox is also grateful to the help given by such corporations as Sensata Technologies and Macy’s, as well as the smaller business of Attleboro Jewelers and An Unlikely Story in Plainville.
“They’re wonderful. They’ve done as much or as more as you’d expect,” Fox said.
