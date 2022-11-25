ATTLEBORO -- Six veteran officers were promoted to top leadership positions in the police department Wednesday during a ceremony at City Hall.
The officers were sworn in by Mayor Paul Heroux during the ceremony attended by colleagues and family members.
“The operation of the police department depends on these promotions and these leaders,” Police Chief Kyle Heagney said. “Each candidate is an excellent choice.”
The promotions were made to fill the vacancy created by the retirement of Capt. James McDonald earlier this month. The promotions were recommended by Heagney and approved by the mayor.
Heroux called the promotions "well-deserved."
Lt. Jeff Rogers, commander of the detective division, was promoted to captain. He has been a police officer for over 15 years. He served as a sergeant for two years before being promoted to a lieutenant in 2016.
Rogers has bachelor’s degree in criminal justice from Bridgewater State University and a master’s from Roger Williams University.
Sgt. Leo Fontaine, a 16-year veteran, was promoted to lieutenant. Before he became a sergeant in 2016, Fontaine was a field training officer, D.A.R.E. Officer, crossing guard supervisor and a detective working with juveniles.
During his career he has received awards from Mothers Against Drunk Driving and AAA.
Fontaine has a master’s degree from the University of Massachusetts at Lowell and is a former corrections officer with the Middlesex County Sheriff’s Office.
Sgt. Paul Lesbirel, a 20-year veteran, was promoted to lieutenant.
Before becoming a patrol sergeant last year, Lesbirel was a detective since January 2017 where he was involved in several major investigations including a murder, shootings and narcotics arrests.
Officer Jason Stevens, a 12-year veteran, was promoted to sergeant. He is a U.S. Marine Corps. veteran and has an associate’s degree in criminal justice from Bristol Community College.
He is a member of the police department honor guard and currently is a field training officer.
Officer Tim Keane was promoted to sergeant. He became a patrol officer in 2017 after working as a police dispatcher for four years and served as a field training officer.
He has a bachelor’s degree in criminal justice management from Nichols College.
He is a member of the department’s honor guard and the Problem Orientated Policing unit.
Officer Ayman Kafel, an 11-year veteran, was promoted to sergeant. He served four years as a transit police officer before transferring to the Attleboro Police Department.
During the course of his career, he has been a member of the POP unit, a detective, a department task force officer with the U.S. Drug Enforcement Administration and a member of the Metro-LEC SWAT team.
