MANSFIELD -- Six families were displaced and a police officer was taken to a hospital after a fire Wednesday morning at the Station Pointe Apartments on Francis Avenue.
The smoky two-alarm fire was reported just before 6 a.m. and the cause remains under investigation.
The first arriving crews found the apartment at 1713 Francis Ave. fully engulfed in flames, Fire Chief Justin Desrosiers said.
The flames were knocked down in about five minutes but the apartment was “completely destroyed” by the fire, Desrosiers said.
While firefighters were attacking the flames, other firefighters and police searched the smoke-filled building to evacuate apartments and make sure no one was still inside, according to police and fire officials.
A police officer was taken by ambulance to Sturdy Memorial Hospital in Attleboro as a precaution for treatment of smoke inhalation, according to the fire chief.
No other injuries were reported.
Crews kept the fire damage contained to the apartment where the flames broke out and six other apartments sustained smoke and water damage, according to the fire chief.
Six families in seven apartments totaling 20 people were displaced by the fire. One person lived in the apartment where the fire broke out.
The American Red Cross responded and was assisting residents affected by the fire.
Local fire and police officials were investigating in addition to the state Fire Marshal’s office.
“It seems accidental,” Desrosiers said, “but we’re unsure on the exact cause.”
A resident who called 911 after noticing smoke told fire officials she thought the fire originated in a laundry room but that was not the case, according to the fire chief.
Assisting local firefighters at the scene were firefighters on a Foxboro ladder truck and a Norton engine company. Attleboro, North Attleboro and Norton ambulance crews also responded.
Easton and Plainville firefighters covered the town’s fire stations.