ATTLEBORO — Two people were seriously injured and four others suffered minor injuries in a multi-vehicle crash on I-95 south late Sunday afternoon.
Deputy Fire Chief Dennis Perkins said two people from the same vehicle had to be freed from their car by firefighters using hydraulic cutting tools.
He said those two people suffered potentially life-threatening injuries and were transported to Rhode Island Hospital in Providence for treatment.
Four others injured in the crash that involved between four or five cars were transported to Sturdy Memorial Hospital for treatment, Perkins said. All of the patients transported to Sturdy had minor injuries.
He also said a total of four ambulances were called to the crash scene which was reported shortly after 4 p.m. near Exit 3 which is Route 123.
The highway was closed for about an hour as firefighters freed those trapped and treated the injured.
Perkins said all of the firefighters did a “great job.”
While Attleboro crews worked at the crash, a minor two-vehicle crash was reported on I-95 south in North Attleboro. When North Attleboro crews arrived on the scene the occupants of the two cars declined medical treatment.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.