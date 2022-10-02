Mass state police cruiser
FOXBORO -- Six people were injured, two critically, when their SUV rolled over in a single-vehicle crash on Interstate 95 North early Sunday morning.

Two of the victims in the 3:20 a.m. crash suffered life-threatening injuries when the Ford Expedition they were traveling in crashed, according to state police.

