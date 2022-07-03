WRENTHAM -- A crash Saturday night on Route 1 that injured six people, including two children, remains under investigation, authorities said Sunday.
The children were taken to Hasbro Children’s Hospital in Providence and the adults were taken to Rhode Island Hospital in Providence.
The crash occurred about 9:20 p.m. in the area of the Arbor Inn, just north of Madison Street.
A preliminary investigation revealed 2013 Jeep Wrangler driven south on Route 1 by a 66-year-old Plymouth woman and a 2003 Honda CRV driven by an 18-year-old Wrentham woman collided, according to state police.
The collision occurred, state police said, as the Honda turned from the northbound lanes into the southbound lanes toward the entrance of the motel. The front end of the Jeep collided with the right rear of the Honda.
State police had no other information on the victims.
Police closed Route 1 between Madison and Thurston streets for about two hours.
Police from Wrentham, Plainville, Norfolk and state police responded. Seven ambulances were called to the scene.
The cause of the crash remains under investigation by state police at the Foxboro barracks, state police accident reconstruction experts and detectives.