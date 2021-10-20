REHOBOTH -- Six people were injured in a three-car crash on Route 6 at Old Providence Road Tuesday night.
Although the vehicles sustained heavy damage, none of the victims suffered life-threatening injuries, according to police.
The crash occurred about 5:15 p.m. when one of the cars traveling north on Old Providence Road collided with a car traveling east on Route 6, according to police.
As a result of that collision, the car raveling on Old Providence Road spun and collided with a car traveling west on Route 6.
The vehicles came to a stop, blocking the westbound lanes Route 6.
Two adults injured were taken to Rhode Island Hospital in Providence and four juveniles were taken to Hasbro Children’s Hospital, also in Providence.
Local firefighters and emergency medical technicians were assisted by rescue officials from Seekonk, Swansea, Warren and Barrington.
The subsequent investigation revealed the accident occurred when the car traveling on Old Providence Road failed to yield to the car traveling east on Route 6, according to police.
The crash was investigated by officers Nicholas Miranda and Jacob Miranda.
