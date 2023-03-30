NORTH ATTLEBORO — Six candidates are running for two school committee seats in the April 4 town election at a time when the town is facing major decisions on a possible new high school and budgetary concerns.
Only one of the candidates, Sarah Stone, is an incumbent, but another, Kathleen Prescott is a town council member.
The others running are Marjorie Avarista, Aaron Whirl, James Gideon Gaudette and Zach Achin.
School Board Chairman Ethan Hamilton, who is not on the ballot, said the high school issue will loom large for the next school committee.
He said the examination of the issue is in its first stage, the eligibility period, but a second stage involving about a two-year study is coming up soon.
Another problem that will be facing the school committee this spring is budgetary.
Hamilton said the schools have to figure out “how to wean ourselves off federal money” that was temporarily given to schools during the COVID-19 pandemic. North Attleboro schools used it to hire adjustment counselors.
Now the decision at hand is to get rid of the counselors or find another way of paying for them.
It’s not a problem unique to North Attleboro. Cities, towns and states across the country benefited from the COVID relief money that has now come to an end.
Hamilton said a possible new high school and the adjustment counselors will likely dominate debate in the coming months.
“Those are the two hot issues,” he said.