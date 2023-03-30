North Attleboro Town Hall
NORTH ATTLEBORO — Six candidates are running for two school committee seats in the April 4 town election at a time when the town is facing major decisions on a possible new high school and budgetary concerns.

Only one of the candidates, Sarah Stone, is an incumbent, but another, Kathleen Prescott is a town council member.