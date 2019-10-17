David Cavell, a former speech writer for President Barack Obama and assistant state attorney general, announced his candidacy for the state’s 4th Congressional District on Thursday.
“I’m running for Congress because we need to restore the rule of law in Washington and deliver bold, transformational change for people in this entire district,” Cavell, 35, said in a prepared statement.
The Brookline Democrat joins at least five other Democrats vying to replace U.S. Rep. Joe Kennedy III, who’s running for Senate against incumbent Democrat Ed Markey.
Cavell said his qualifications include a number of suits launched from the AG’s office against President Donald Trump.
“As assistant attorney general under Maura Healey, I fought against a president who is wreaking havoc on our institutions and causing harm to working families in Massachusetts,” he said.
He said he helped sue Trump and his administration more than 50 times.
Cavell plans to kick off his campaign with visits to Attleboro and Taunton in the coming days to discuss the opioid epidemic and meet with those in recovery.
The fight against opioids is a high priority, Cavell said.
He said he hopes to “build on the accomplishments of the attorney general’s office which instituted groundbreaking prevention education in every public middle school in Massachusetts, led the national investigation into prescription opioid manufacturers, and put Purdue Pharma out of business.”
“I’m ready to tackle the opioid epidemic on day one, from getting families the resources they need, to ensuring those who have profited off this devastating epidemic are held accountable,” Cavell said. “It’s time we take this fight to Washington to address this crisis and stop the next pharma company from spreading a new generation of deadly pills.”
So far, Becky Walker Grossman, a Newton city councilor, has announced she’s running while state Treasurer Deb Goldberg has filed paperwork to become a candidate.
Also in the race are Jesse Mermell, who has resigned from Alliance for Business Leadership to run, City Year founder Alan Khazei and Ihssane Leckey. All three are from Brookline and all are Democrats.
Born and raised in Brookline, Cavell received his B.A. from Tufts University, where he met his wife Kate Cavell, and his law degree from Georgetown University.
He and his family are members of Temple Israel of Boston.
Cavell’s website, davecavell.com, is available in English, Spanish, and Portuguese.
