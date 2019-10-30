Newton city councilor Jake Auchincloss has become the sixth Democratic candidate for the 4th Congressional District seat being vacated by U.S. Rep. Joe Kennedy III, who is challenging incumbent Ed Markey for Senate.
There are no Republican candidates.
Auchincloss, an at-large councilor and a former Marine officer who served in Afghanistan and Panama, said in a news release he’s running to “lead from the front.”
He’s the second Newton city councilor to announce for the seat. Becky Walker Grossman is also in the race.
“As a Marine officer I was proud to lead Americans who put service before self,” Auchincloss said. “In my hometown’s City Hall, I’ve led from the front on transportation, housing and the environment, to create more equal opportunity for all.”
He said the stage is bigger in Washington, D.C. and the stakes are higher, but his commitment is the same.
“I’ll work to secure a Green New Deal that brings home funding for Massachusetts to reinvent its transportation system, to pass progressive gun-safety and immigration legislation, and to guarantee health care as a right for every American,” he said.
Four Brookline residents are also running for the seat. They include City Year founder Alan Khazei, "Wall Street regulator" Ihssane Leckey, former state assistant attorney general David Cavell, and Jesse Mermell, who resigned from Alliance for Business Leadership to run.
According to his press release, Auchincloss served as a captain in the Marine Corps and was deployed to Helmand Province, Afghanistan in 2012 and Panama in 2015.
He's a graduate of Newton schools and Harvard College.
Auchincloss was first elected to the city council in 2015 and reelected in 2017.
He has worked at a cybersecurity startup and as a manager at Liberty Mutual’s innovation lab.
In his press release, he said he helped orient Liberty Mutual, a Fortune 100 company, toward a greener, less congested transportation system.
Auchincloss lives in Newton with his wife, Michelle.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.