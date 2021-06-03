The state’s public defenders are asking the state’s highest court to order the Bristol County sheriff’s office to install videoconferencing so lawyers can confidentially communicate with their clients during the pandemic.
During arguments before the state Supreme Judicial Court this week, a public defender argued that the technology is necessary for lawyers to do their jobs.
Many lawyers, interpreters, psychologists and other experts do not feel safe entering the state’s jails due to inadequate testing and low vaccination rates, according to a brief filed by the Committee for Public Counsel Services.
The agency, which represents defendants in the state who cannot afford their own lawyers, initiated the complaint against all the state’s sheriffs, arguing they were not adequately conducting COVID-19 testing at the jails.
In their brief, they also cited the lack of adequate private accommodations for lawyers to speak to their clients at the Bristol and Essex county jails.
The public defenders say there are contact and non-contact options for in-person attorney visits at the Bristol County House of Correction.
Although the contact options are confidential, the rooms are small, cramped and do not appear to be ventilated, according to their brief.
The non-contact options are not confidential and occur in unenclosed booths in the visiting room, where an officer sits at a desk and speakers can be overheard by other people, they said.
“Attorney-client communications must be effective for counsel to be effective,” Rebecca Jacobstein, a lawyer for the Committee for Public Counsel Services, said during arguments Tuesday.
The phones used for non-contact visits at the Bristol Women’s Detention Center are also in a common room where anyone can hear, and the prisoners on the other side of the Plexiglas are not separated from one another.
The Ash Street Jail does not provide non-contact options and the in-person options are not confidential since they are held in a cell with no solid door.
In response, Jonathan Darling, a spokesman for Bristol County Sheriff Thomas Hodgson, said Thursday officials are eyeing changes to allow videoconferencing.
“We’re currently exploring obtaining tablets for inmates” to use to speak to their lawyers,” Darling said.
While other counties use Zoom, Norfolk, Plymouth and Barnstable have installed JurisLink kiosks, which allow attorneys to conduct secure videoconferences with clients, Jacobstein said.
JurisLink is an internet-based videoconferencing system, does not charge for the kiosks and does all the scheduling for its use.
Regarding concerns about confidentiality, Darling said the lawyers can meet in the visiting room with their client and exchange papers if they choose not to use the attorneys’ rooms.
He also disputed concerns that lawyers are reluctant to visit the jail, saying there are currently about 30 to 40 lawyers a day visiting with clients.
All incarcerated individuals are screened per public health recommendations and are offered the COVID-19 vaccine, Darling said, but only symptomatic inmates are tested.
The public defenders and the American Civil Liberties Union of Massachusetts and the Massachusetts Association of Criminal Defense Lawyers want the SJC to find constitutional violations at all the jails and order regular testing of incarcerated individuals and staff.
In addition, they want the SJC to order the sheriffs in Bristol and Essex counties to provide times for access to confidential videoconferences and phone calls.
With the high rates of vaccinations in the state and other safeguards taken at county jails since the pandemic started, some of the justices seemed unwilling to find the officials are “deliberately indifferent” toward the well-being of those incarcerated.
“Why is it a constitutional problem or constitutional necessity to provide videoconferencing?” Dalila Argaez Wendlandt asked.
Justice Elspeth Cypher said even though lawyers may be uncomfortable, other essential employees such as teachers, firefighters and police officers worked through the pandemic.
Lawyer Dan Blair, who argued on behalf of the state’s sheriffs, said only two inmates have died of COVID since March of 2020 and none since June 2020. Only 13 have been hospitalized, Blair said.
“In March of 2020 when the pandemic hit, the call came and the sheriff’s offices answered,” Blair said.
In two weeks, the state of emergency is scheduled to be lifted in Massachusetts and mask mandates are already being lifted.
The SJC did not indicate when they would rule on the case.
