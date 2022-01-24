Jury trials in the state, including in Attlleboro, Wrentham and Taunton district courts, will be suspended an additional two weeks, the state Supreme Judicial Court said Monday.
The trials, suspended in late December because of the rise in COVID-19 infections, were supposed to resume on Jan. 31, but that has been pushed back to Feb. 14.
Even though it is encouraged by the decline in COVID-19 infections, the court said it decided to delay the resumption of jury trials for the health and safety of works and anyone entering the courts.
“Assuming the number of COVID-19 cases continues to decline as expected, we do not anticipate any further pause beyond February 14,” SJC Chief Justice Kimberly Budd said.
“As throughout the pandemic, however, all plans and expectations regarding the resumption of jury trials may be adjusted at any time in the ongoing effort to balance the safety of court users and personnel with the fundamental constitutional right to a trial by jury,” the chief justice said.
All courts remain open for in-person business, but officials are encouraging conducting matters remotely whenever possible.
The additional pause in the start of jury trials is likely to add to the current backlog of cases.
The trials were suspended in 2020 amid the initial surge in COVID cases and resumed in July.