MANSFIELD — The state Supreme Judicial Court on Wednesday heard arguments in a dispute over a recreational marijuana business proposed for West Street.
The justices peppered lawyers in the case about a decision by the Land Court that sided with CommCan, a company that wants to establish the business at 611 West St.
The company initially proposed a medical marijuana dispensary for a piece of vacant land in the Cabot Business Park.
The town approved the proposed medical marijuana facility but opposed the company’s plans to convert it into a recreational facility after marijuana laws changed.
After the Land Court sided with CommCan last April, the town appealed the decision and the SJC took it from the Appeals Court.
In a separate case, an abutter appealed the town’s approval of the medical facility, which is pending. The litigation has stymied the company’s efforts to obtain financing to build a facility at the site.
During arguments Wednesday, the lawyers sparred over whether CommCan had standing in the case and whether the company meets the definition of a business “engaged” in the cultivation and sale of marijuana.
In 2016, the town and state Cannabis Control Commission granted CommCan a special permit and provisional license to operate a medicinal marijuana business on the land.
The company later sought to also offer recreational sales after town meeting amended its bylaws in 2018 to allow for them in a special zoning district off School Street.
The town balked at the company’s plans and CommCan filed suit in Land Court.
The SJC gave no indication on when it would rule on the case.
