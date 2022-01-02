ATTLEBORO -- When Attleboro District Court opens Monday, jurors will not have to report for duty.
The state Supreme Judicial Court on Friday put all jury trials on hold until Jan. 31 across the state due to the rising COVID-19 infections fueld by the omicron variant.
All courts are open for in-person business with a continued emphasis on conducting matters remotely whenever possible, according to the SJC.
The court said the pause in jury trials will likely result in a further backlog of cases.
Because staff members at the Attleboro district and juvenile courts tested positive for COVID-19, the court was closed last Thursday and Friday.
The North Main Street courthouse was set to open Monday.
In addition to the SJC order, the Trial Court also issued additional health screening protocols and masking requirements beginning Monday.
Anyone entering the courthouses must wear a mask that covers the mouth and nose and fit snug against the face.
The use of gaiters, bandanas or face shields will not be allowed as a substitution for a mask, according to the Trial Court.
The Trial Court will provide a mask to those who do not have an acceptable one when entering a courthouse once the Trial Court Security Department has a sufficient quantity for distribution.
Anyone entering court buildings will be asked a series of screening questions to determine if anyone entering, including court staff, has a temperature or is feeling unwell.
They will also be asked whether they received a positive test or have been exposed to the virus.
With the exception of court security and maintenance personnel, in-person staffing at the courts will be reduced to no more than half, according to the trial court.
The Sun Chronicle readership area includes courts in Attleboro, Wrentham and Taunton.
The SJC also put any grand jury proceedings on hold until Jan. 31.
Jury trials were suspended in 2020 amid the initial surge in COVID cases in the state. Those restrictions were partially lifted in January 2021 and regular proceedings resumed in July.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.