The state’s highest court ruled Wednesday that about 27,000 people convicted of drunken driving may seek a new trial without fear of harsher penalties from courts or the Registry of Motor Vehicles if they are convicted.
The ruling by the state Supreme Judicial Court concerns individuals who pleaded guilty to drunken driving based on failed tests for intoxication with the Draeger Alcotest 9510 breathalyzer between 2011 and 2019.
Lower courts have been wrangling over legal issues for years because of the extensive misconduct by the state Office of Alcohol Testing that came to light in a class action lawsuit.
Among other duties, the office collects test results and is supposed to set policies and procedures regarding how the testing machines were calibrated.
In October 2017, the head of the office was fired after a report issued by the state Executive Office of Safety and Security found the Office of Alcohol Testing intentionally withheld exculpatory evidence, disregarded court orders and made other errors.
Although the SJC did not dismiss the cases, defendants seeking new trials or withdrawing their guilty pleas will not be required to establish egregious government misconduct and the breath-test results will be excluded from any trial.
Michael Delsignore, an Attleboro lawyer who specializes in drunken driving defenses and has been watching the case, said he was pleased with the ruling even though the high court did not outright dismiss the cases.
“The decision is very fair. It really allows people to assert their rights,” Delsignore said.
The most significant aspect of the ruling, he said, was the court allowing defendants to seek new trials or withdraw their guilty pleas without fear of losing their licenses for additional time or harsher penalties if convicted at a new trial.
That aspect has deterred some defendants from seeking a new trial because the fear was that the RMV would suspend their driver’s licenses again or that a judge could issue a harsher penalty, Delsignore said.
Under the SJC ruling, he said, the only issue the trial court has to decide on a motion to withdraw a plea is to show how the breath test impacted the decision to admit to the charges.
Although prosecutors will not be allowed to introduce the breath-test results at trial, Delsignore said they can introduce police testimony about their observations and field sobriety results and other evidence.
Although the SJC said 27,000 defendants have been impacted over the faulty breath tests, it is unclear how many will be rushing to courts to take back their guilty pleas or seek new trials.
The affected defendants have already received notices from courts based on previous lower court rulings, Delsignore said, so the issue regarding the breath-test machines is nothing new.
Moreover, he said, many defendants may still not want to seek a new trial. Many of the cases are old and defendants have already served their punishment. In addition, the legal process can be emotional and stressful, he said.
“For most people, they’ve already moved on with their life. They don’t want to be in court again. They don’t want to see their names on the docket,” Delsignore said, adding that he previously filed motions for eight defendants over the breath-test machines.
Depending on the strength of the case, Delsignore said defendants should seek a new trial or withdrawal of their plea agreements. Some of the arresting officers may have retired or their memory of events may be affected in an old case, he said.
“Hopefully this decision will also remind the public that breath-test evidence is not infallible evidence and can be subject to errors and should be challenged and questioned in court,” Delsignore said.
The SJC case involved a woman arrested in 2013 at a state police sobriety checkpoint in Beverly. Her breath-test result was over twice the legal limit and she pleaded guilty to a second-offense drunken driving charge.
