Massachusetts Supreme Judicial Court

The state’s highest court ruled Wednesday that about 27,000 people convicted of drunken driving may seek a new trial without fear of harsher penalties from courts or the Registry of Motor Vehicles if they are convicted.

The ruling by the state Supreme Judicial Court concerns individuals who pleaded guilty to drunken driving based on failed tests for intoxication with the Draeger Alcotest 9510 breathalyzer between 2011 and 2019.

