The state’s highest court ruled Tuesday that Bristol County Sheriff Thomas Hodgson and his colleagues have the authority to raise revenue to help run their jails by charging inmates for telephone calls.
In a unanimous decision, the state Supreme Judicial Court found the Legislature granted the authority to the sheriffs to hire a telephone service contractor under a special act in 2009 following the global financial collapse in 2008.
The period, known as the Great Recession, resulted in a decline in revenue from deed excise taxes, which comprised a primary source of revenue for sheriff’s offices in counties where county government was not abolished, the court said.
In its ruling, the court also noted that the Legislature was aware of the “longstanding” practice of collecting revenue from inmate phone service providers but never passed bills to abolish it.
“Had the Legislature intended to put an end to the sheriff’s practice of collecting inmate telephone revenues, it could have done so,” Chief Justice Kimberly Budd wrote for their court.
In a statement, Hodgson praised the ruling and said raising outside revenue to pay for jail operations eases the burden on taxpayers “already overburdened by rising costs and financial hurdles brought on by record inflation.”
.“This is absolutely a win for taxpayers,” he said.
“This decision is not only a victory for the taxpayers and citizens of Massachusetts,” Hodgson said, “but also for sheriffs who continue to manage our corrections operations in a fiscally responsible manner.”
In 2011, Hodgson contracted Securus Technologies Inc. of Texas to provide inmate phone call services. Critics have called the contract an illegal “kickback scheme” that inflated costs of calls for inmates and until 2013 collected more than $1 million in commissions for the sheriff’s office, according to briefs in a lawsuit filed by prisoners’ rights advocates in 2018.
The company, according to a lawsuit, charges incarcerated individuals almost $5 for a 10-minute phone call.
However, last year sheriffs who contracted with the company renegotiated the rate to 14 cents a minute, according to Jonathan Darling, spokesman for the Bristol County sheriff’s office.
Although the SJC ruled in the sheriff’s favor, whether the jailers have the authority will not matter if current legislation is approved to make communications free for incarcerated individuals.
Marlene Pollock of Bristol County for Correctional Justice said part of the budget passed last month by the state House of Representatives provides for free communications for individuals incarcerated in jails and prisons. Similar legislation is pending in the state Senate.
“I hope the Legislature will change the law and make communication free for incarcerated people and their friends and family,” Pollock said.
Supporters of the legislation say it will ease the financial burden on families of incarcerated people, many of whom are poor, and lower recidivism by allowing inmates to connect with support networks to facilitate a successful reentry into the community.
The ruling by the SJC came after a federal judge sent the matter to the court after vacating an earlier decision in favor of Hodgson based on the 2009 legislation.