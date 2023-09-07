In a legal battle that began almost 40 years ago in Attleboro, the state Supreme Court ruled Thursday that a Canton-based school for developmentally delayed clients can continue to use electric skin shock therapy, though its use can be challenged by state agencies on a case-by-case basis.
In a 68-page decision, the SJC ruled against lifting a 36-year-old consent decree obtained by the Judge Rotenberg Educational Center which allows the center to be the only facility in the country to use the controversial treatment.
Attleboro Probate and Family Court Judge Ernest Rotenberg issued the decree in 1987 based on misconduct by state agencies as they sought shut down the center and stop the treatment as medically unsound and harmful to clients.
The facility was known at the time as the Behavior Research Institute but was renamed after the judge following his ruling.
In a unanimous decision, the high court said its ruling was narrowed to whether the consent decree should remain in effect and was not a judicial review of the therapeutic value of the electric skin shock therapy.
The case, wrote Justice Scott L. Kafker, involved “a heart-wrenching issue” about whether to allow thewidely criticized practice or “pave the way for its prohibition at the risk of subjecting these vulnerable patients to a life of sedation and restraint, or extreme self-injury.”
JRC has operated in Massachusetts since 1975 and currently has about 50 group homes, including ones in Attleboro, Mansfield, Norton and Rehoboth, according to the ruling and the company’s website.
While mental health advocates have long criticized the treatment, families of JRC clients claim electric skin shock therapy is effective at preventing dangerous behavior “such as gouging their own eyes, puncturing their own bodily orifices, and violently attacking others,” Kafker wrote.
Relatives of clients have testified that the treatment was more humane than the restraint pharmacological sedation their children had been subjected to. Others said JRC was the only facility willing to take their children, according to the SJC.
The treatment involves the use of a device that was not in use when litigation began in 1985. It delivers a two-second shock to the skin, according to the ruling.
In 2016, a probate and family court judge ruled that there was no medical consensus about the use of electric skin shock therapy, the SJC said.
The same judge also found that the state agencies wrongly used their regulatory powers over the years in an effort to force the private agency to close down when legislative efforts to ban the treatment failed.
The SJC, deciding an appeal of a lower court ruling with information dating to 2013, found the lower court judge properly found that state regulators acted in bad faith and continued to inappropriately target JRC.
If it wants to be out from under the decree, the state Department of Developmental Services must wait for a legislative solution or produce more evidence that the electric skin shock treatment is beyond the standard of care it relied on in 2016, the SJC ruled.
The agency, which licenses the facilities, could also establish an ongoing record of good faith regulatory conduct toward JRC, the ruling said.
The SJC also noted that the department has always had the right to seek judicial review of the consent decree on a case-by-case basis but has failed to regularly use that avenue.
David Linton may be reached at 508-236-0338.