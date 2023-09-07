In a legal battle that began almost 40 years ago in Attleboro, the state Supreme Court ruled Thursday that a Canton-based school for developmentally delayed clients can continue to use electric skin shock therapy, though its use can be challenged by state agencies on a case-by-case basis.

In a 68-page decision, the SJC ruled against lifting a 36-year-old consent decree obtained by the Judge Rotenberg Educational Center which allows the center to be the only facility in the country to use the controversial treatment.

