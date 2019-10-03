ATTLEBORO — Four weeks before an Attleboro man is due to go to trial for manslaughter in the fatal heroin overdose of a friend, the state's highest court Thursday threw out the conviction of a University of Massachusetts student in a similar case.
The state Supreme Judicial Court vacated the manslaughter conviction of Jesse Carrillo in the October 2013 overdose death of fellow UMass Amherst student Eric Sinacori.
The two men were friends and heroin users and arranged the drug transaction by text message, according to the decision. While in many cases the circumstances the transfer of heroin creates of high degree of harm or death, the court found the Carrillo case did not amount to wanton or reckless conduct.
"We conclude that the mere possibility that the transfer of heroin will result in an overdose does not suffice to meet the standard of wanton or reckless conduct under our law," Chief Justice Ralph D. Gants wrote in the decision.
The court ruled that prosecutors failed to introduce evidence that considering all the circumstances, Carrillo knew or should have known his conduct created a high degree of likelihood of substantial harm, such as an overdose or death.
In the Attleboro case, Robert A. Bolton, 38, was charged in July 2017 and subsequently indicted for manslaughter in the overdose death the previous summer of a friend, 34-year-old Alex Cleghorn of Attleboro. Both men were heroin users, according to court records.
Bolton pleaded innocent and is scheduled to face trial Oct. 28 in Fall River Superior Court. He faces up to 20 years in prison if he is convicted.
Police say they have phone records of texting exchanges linking Bolton to the sale of a $40 bag of heroin to Cleghorn.
His lawyer, public defender Benjamin Evans, said he could not comment on Bolton's case. But he said all lawyers should be looking at similar cases in which defendants are charged with deaths resulting from opioid overdoses.
"They need to look at those cases again in light of the Carrillo case," Evans said.
Gregg Miliote, a spokesman for the Bristol County district attorney's office, said no decision has been made regarding Bolton's case.
"We are reviewing the SJC decision to determine if it will have any impact," Miliote said.
At the time of his arraignment in 2017 in Attleboro District Court, a prosecutor said during a bail hearing that Bolton sold narcotics and had a prior case in Rhode Island in which he pleaded no contest to drug distribution.
Carrillo was convicted in May 2017. His lawyer, J.W. Carney Jr. of Boston, said his client is elated by the decision. He is now employed as a drug abuse counselor, a position that he held before his indictment and after he completed his prison sentence.
"This is such a timely and important case given the number of instances in which one drug addict shares their heroin with someone who overdoses and dies," Carney said in an email.
"The court recognized that we are in the midst of a heroin use epidemic, and we should not criminalize all actions by drug addicts," Carney said. "The focus should be on treatment."
In a friend-of-court brief, the Committee for Public Counsel Services said similar prosecutions were rare with only 168 charges were filed nationally between 1990 and 2008. But during the nation's opioid crisis, law enforcement leaders have advocated for prosecutions, with 2,210 people charged between 2009 and 2017.
In a statement, Northwestern District Attorney David Sullivan said he disagreed with the SJC's ruling and analysis of the case.
“It is disheartening that the Supreme Judicial Court does not believe heroin use carries a high probability of substantial harm or death. Every year, thousands upon thousands of Massachusetts residents suffer fatal and near-fatal overdoses after consuming this deadly drug. The families who have lost loved ones to this brutal epidemic would surely disagree with the Court’s analysis, as do we," Sullivan said.
The state's Attorney General's office filed a friend-of-the-court brief in which they argued that the SJC should not narrow the scope of manslaughter liability where heroin causes the victim's death. The office argued the high court and state Appeals Court have previously found that providing heroin to someone "is inherently dangerous" and "can constitute recklessness for manslaughter purposes."
