NORTH ATTLEBORO — Congressional hearings on the deadly riot at the U.S. Capitol a year and a half ago have brought the name of the wife of a former local man back in the news.
Ashli Babbit, an Air Force veteran, was killed when a mob of supporters of President Donald Trump — who were trying to disrupt the certification of President Joe Biden’s Electoral College victory on Jan. 6, 2021 — tried to break through a door to a secure area in the Capitol. She’s since become a martyr in some right-wing circles.
But a former campaign manager for Trump placed the blame for her death on his ex-boss in the immediate aftermath of the riot, a hearing earlier this week showed.
A U.S. Capitol Police officer shot Babbit, 35, as she attempted to breach a set of doors in the Capitol. A graphic video of the incident was widely circulated in the aftermath of the riot.
“A sitting president asking for civil war,” Brad Parscale said in texts to Katrina Pierson, a former Trump campaign official, on the evening of Jan. 6.
Screenshots of the texts were shown during the select committee’s latest public hearing Tuesday afternoon. The hearing focused on the involvement of domestic extremist groups in the insurrection.
Pierson texted back that Parscale was only doing what he thought was right.
Parscale responded, “Yeah. But a woman is dead,” adding with apparent shock, “Yeah. If I was trump and knew my rhetoric killed someone,” evidently referring to Babbit, MSNBC reported.
Before the Congressional committee investigating the events around the riot held its first public hearing, her husband, Aaron Babbitt, a North Attleboro High School grad who now lives in San Diego, had claimed she was trying to stop the demonstrators, repeating a claim now advanced on the far-right.
Speaking to the cable TV channel Newsmax last month, Aaron Babbitt said he wasn’t going to watch the Jan. 6 House Select Committee hearing.
“Every time something big January 6 pops up, I can count on two things: Complete BS from the left and then Ashli trends on Twitter,” he told host Greg Kelly just before the hearing began.
Babbit’s claim about his wife’s actions have been rebutted by several sources.
An article in January on Politifact, a nonpartisan fact-checking website owned by the Poynter Institute, a nonprofit school for journalists, looked at a widely circulated video that claimed Jan. 6 was a “false flag” operation run by left-wing radicals, and found no evidence to support the claim.
“In reality, there is no clear evidence that Babbitt was fighting to halt the mob — or that the attack was a false flag spurred on by antifa,” it said.
“The insurrection was carried out by supporters of then-President Donald Trump, many of them whipped up by his false claims of a stolen election. The officer who fired the bullet that killed Babbitt — Lt. Michael Byrd, a Capitol Police officer for 28 years — was cleared of wrongdoing in two investigations.”
Federal prosecutors have concluded there was insufficient evidence to prove Babbitt’s civil rights were violated. Authorities said it was reasonable for the officer to believe he was firing in self-defense or in defense of members of Congress, their aides and others.