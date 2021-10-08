October is “slap a teacher” month, according to a monthly “challenge” game posted on the social media platform TikTok.
The game dares students to assault a teacher while being videotaped and then to post it on TikTok.
It’s one in a series of monthly challenges known as “devious licks,” and it’s sweeping the nation.
September was designated as the month to vandalize schools.
There have been at least two attacks on teachers, apparently as a result of the “slap a teacher” challenge, one in South Carolina and one in Louisiana.
Norton School Superintendent Joseph Baeta posted a story about the South Carolina incident on his Twitter account.
Attleboro Superintendent David Sawyer said bathrooms at the high school were vandalized as a result of the September challenge, but there have been no known teacher assaults in this area.
And school officials, including Attleboro High Principal Bill Runey, are working to make sure it stays that way.
“Mr. Runey and his team were able to successfully address the (vandalism) situation and the problem quickly subsided,” Sawyer said in an email to The Sun Chronicle. “Then aware of this new threat to the daily order of the school, they anticipated the next one (teacher slapping) and took precautions by notifying students and families in advance. This seems to have worked as we have had no such incidents thus far.”
But if there is an assault, there will be severe consequences.
Runey sent a notification to parents and students that anyone who slaps or otherwise assaults a teacher is guilty of battery, which is a crime.
“We have not seen this at AHS, but it is important for students to know that slapping anyone is battery and will be treated as such,” he said in the notice.
Anyone who assaults a teacher will be “subject to a 10-day suspension, an expulsion hearing and potential criminal charges through the Attleboro Police Department,” he said. “Students need to understand how serious this is; it is not some harmless prank.
“This is not the way to become famous on the internet.”
Runey said the high school experienced about six episodes of vandalism in September.
“(There were) roughly half a dozen acts associated with ‘devious licks,’ give or take …” he said. “Soap dispensers (were) being stolen or removed from the wall and thrown in toilets. One of the acts was posted on TikTok and via investigation, (we) were able to administer consequences.”
Acting on the TikTok challenges goes against everything the school stands for, he said.
“You should be aware that they are harmful, destructive, criminal, and dangerous,” he told parents and students. “Our school’s safety is always our top priority. We hope we can extinguish these harmful trends and instead encourage kindness, respect, caring, compassion and good citizenry.”
In North Attleboro, high school Principal Peter Haviland said his school experienced one minor act of destruction which may have been associated with the “devious licks” vandalism challenge.
When news came about the “slap a teacher” challenge, administrators took quick action, he said.
“We kind of jumped ahead of it and talked to the kids about what our expectations were,” he said. “We did not fall victim to that. We haven’t had any incidents.”
Haviland said the “devious licks” challenges will be watched closely to head off anything disruptive and dangerous.
“We’ll keep our eye on it,” he said.
Meanwhile, Baeta tweeted news of a teacher who was assaulted in Lancaster County, South Carolina, as the result of the “slap a teacher” challenge.
He didn’t mince words about how such an attack would be handled in Norton.
“We will utilize the student handbook, charges and appropriate discipline including expulsion,” he said in a brief statement emailed to The Sun Chronicle.
In Mansfield, Qualters Middle School Principal David McGovern has communicated with parents about the issue.
Dighton-Rehoboth school officials are also taking proactive steps.
“I shared an article on the TikTok challenge with our administrative staff during our weekly meeting a couple of weeks ago as an awareness piece,” Superintendent Anthony Azar said. “Fortunately we have not experienced the levels of inappropriate behavior in which the TikTok challenge was hoping to have on our student population.”
The principal of Beckwith Middle School in Rehoboth, Frederick Randall, wrote about the topic in his parent newsletter.
“There are so many wonderful aspects and capabilities that technology can offer us in modern society. This is not one of them,” Randall said. “In my opinion and experience, as a parent and educator, these types of ‘challenges’ exploit our children/students at highly impressionable times of their development.”
The assault in Louisiana was vicious, according to news reports.
An 18-year-old student hit a 64-year-old disabled teacher at least four times and knocked her out of her wheelchair.
The student at Covington High School, Larrianna Jackson, was arrested on felony battery charges, according to published reports.
