NORFOLK — Residents face a sole race for select board in Tuesday’s annual town election.
Voting is from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m. in the gym of Freeman-Kennedy School at 70 Boardman St.
Please purchase a subscription to read our premium content. If you have a subscription, please log in or sign up for an account on our website to continue.
|Rate
|Price
|Duration
|1 Month
|$12.99
|for 30 days
|3 Months
|$37.99
|for 90 days
|6 Months
|$76.99
|for 180 days
|1 Year
|$140.99
|for 365 days
Please log in, or sign up for a new account to continue reading.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Welcome! We hope that you enjoy our free content.
Thank you for reading! On your next view you will be asked to log in to your subscriber account or create an account and subscribepurchase a subscription to continue reading.
Thank you for reading! On your next view you will be asked to log in to your subscriber account or create an account and subscribepurchase a subscription to continue reading.
Thank you for signing in! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Checking back? Since you viewed this item previously you can read it again.
NORFOLK — Residents face a sole race for select board in Tuesday’s annual town election.
Voting is from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m. in the gym of Freeman-Kennedy School at 70 Boardman St.
Select board Chairwoman Anita Mecklenburg faces a challenge from Paul Burns.
Mecklenburg is her first three-year term.
Burns was one of three candidates in the Jan. 28 special election to fill a vacancy on the select board that returned James Lehan to the seat. He is running unopposed for another term on the King Philip Regional School Committee.
Also uncontested Tuesday are Grace Lochhead and Lauren Vives for two three-year seats on the local school committee as board members Sarah Ward and Shannon Meneses aren’t running.
For two three-year planning board spots, board Chairman Chad Peck and Melissa Meo will be listed on the ballot. Meo has been an associate board member. Longtime planning board member John Weddleton isn’t running.
Other unopposed candidates are Town Clerk Carol Greene, library trustee Jennifer Oliver, recreation commission member Kim Meehan, assessor Patricia Salamone, housing authority Chairman Robert Shannon, and constable Paul Terrio.
Alexander Perry is running for a second recreation commission seat currently held by Chairman Mark Edwards, who isn’t a candidate.
The housing authority term is for five years, the others three years.
No one took out election papers for a three-year board of health seat nor a one-year unexpired term on the recreation commission, and they can be filled by write-in candidates.
Board of health Chairwoman Cheryl Dunnington, who has served several years, isn’t a candidate for re-election.
There were no races in the town’s election the previous two years.
There are 7,848 registered voters.
“I feel it’s going to be a low turnout election, typical of other years,” Town Clerk Carol Greene said.
The town had offered in-person early voting, attracting 41 voters.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.