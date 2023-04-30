Norfolk Election
Buy Now

A voter marks her ballot in a previous town election at the Freeman-Kennedy School in Norfolk.

 {&photoCredit}Paul Connors / The Sun Chronicle/

NORFOLK — Residents face a sole race for select board in Tuesday’s annual town election.

Voting is from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m. in the gym of Freeman-Kennedy School at 70 Boardman St.