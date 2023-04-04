North Attleboro Election
Candidates and supporters stand at the entrance to the North Attleboro school complex Tuesday to greet voters.

 MARK STOCKWELL/THE SUN CHRONICLE

NORTH ATTLEBORO -- Voter turnout was "slow but steady" Tuesday morning as voters were tasked with electing a new town council and school committee, election coordinator Pat Dolan said.

An average of about 100 people voted every hour between 7 and 10 a.m. That is about 1.3 percent of the total 22,358 registered voters in the town, she said.