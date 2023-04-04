NORTH ATTLEBORO -- Voter turnout was "slow but steady" Tuesday morning as voters were tasked with electing a new town council and school committee, election coordinator Pat Dolan said.
An average of about 100 people voted every hour between 7 and 10 a.m. That is about 1.3 percent of the total 22,358 registered voters in the town, she said.
She said she, like election commission Chairman Neil Lambert, were hoping for a total 10 percent turnout by the time polls close at 8 p.m., but recent elections have seen less than that standard.
There were no problems reported at the polls at the high school, she said.
The election features 13 people running for nine town council seats, six running for two school committee positions and four on the ballot for uncontested races for electric commissioner, board of public works and park commission.