Election officials reported a slow to steady turnout at the polls this morning as voters choose their candidate in the presidential primary.
Massachusetts Secretary of State Bill Galvin predicted a record number of Democratic voters would turn out at the polls today.
Polls opened at 7 a.m. and will close at 8 p.m.
In Attleboro, 1,485 of the city's total 30,171 voters had cast their ballots by 10 a.m., election office manager Cheryl Perry said. Another 11,078 voters had already cast their ballots during early voting the week before.
She said no issues had been reported at the polls.
In Attleboro, along with other polling locations, election workers were given sanitary wipes to clean polling booths with rising concerns about the spread of coronavirus.
Galvin suggested people could also bring their own black, ballpoint pens to mark ballots.
While Attleboro was allowing that, Perry said, North Attleboro can't, that town's elections coordinator Pat Dolan said. North Attleboro has older machines and therefore voters must used the markers provided, she said. Dolan said she had to post a sign at the polls asking voters to use the markers assigned to the booths.
Dolan said turnout was "steady, but not overwhelming by any means."
There was a line of voters waiting outside the high school before the polls opened.
As of 10 a.m., 1,151 of the town's total 20,049 voters had cast ballots. An additional 799 people cast their ballots during early voting, she said.
By 3 p.m., a total of 3,236 -- or 16 percent of the town's registered voters -- had cast their ballots, Dolan said.
The Mansfield Town Clerk's office posted a notice saying people could bring their own black ballpoint pens to the polls. Voter turnout in that town this morning was "pretty steady," a worker at the office said.
On the Democratic ballot Sen. Elizabeth Warren is hoping for a strong home state showing against fellow candidates including Bernie Sanders, Joe Biden and Mike Bloomberg. Former Republican Massachusetts Gov. William Weld is mounting a long-shot bid against President Donald Trump.
In the presidential primary, voters registered as Democrats or Republicans must pull their party's ballots. Voters not enrolled in any party — the majority of Massachusetts voters — can pull any party ballot.
Nearly 230,000 voters in the state took advantage of early voting last week, the first time the state has allowed early voting in a presidential primary, according to Galvin.
He said Monday that nearly another 70,000 submitted absentee ballots.
Of the 230,000 early votes cast during the five-day period, about 190,000 were in the Democratic primary.
Galvin predicted a healthy turnout Tuesday, saying he expected as many as 1.5 million votes to be be cast in the Democratic presidential primary, given how uncertain the race remains. That would be a record turnout.
He also estimated a Republican turnout in the range of 350,000.
Since absentee ballots have technically not been cast, Galvin said, voters who had a change of heart — or whose candidate may have pulled out of the race — have the option of showing up at their polling location early Tuesday to try to retrieve their absentee ballot before it is formally cast and ask for a new ballot.
Those who took advantage of early voting cannot change their ballot.
The Associated Press contributed to this report.
